CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thendara, NY

Man allegedly possessed cocaine while he drove drunk in Thendara: Town of Webb Police

flackbroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHENDARA- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of possessing cocaine while he allegedly drove drunk. It was shortly after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the Town of Webb Police arrested and charged Kyle J. Rightmier, 30, of Thendara, NY with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; DWI; consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; refusing to submit to a breath test; unreadable license plates and speeding, according to Chief of Police Ron Johnston.

flackbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thendara, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cocaine#Dwi
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy