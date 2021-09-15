Man allegedly possessed cocaine while he drove drunk in Thendara: Town of Webb Police
THENDARA- A man from the Western Adirondacks is accused of possessing cocaine while he allegedly drove drunk. It was shortly after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the Town of Webb Police arrested and charged Kyle J. Rightmier, 30, of Thendara, NY with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; DWI; consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; refusing to submit to a breath test; unreadable license plates and speeding, according to Chief of Police Ron Johnston.flackbroadcasting.com
Comments / 0