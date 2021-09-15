CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple-decker layered perovskite materials

By Roman Krahne, Milena P. Arciniegas
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayered perovskites are useful materials that contain sheets of a perovskite semiconductor enclosed by organic molecules. Crystals of layered perovskites that include sheets of a second inorganic lattice can now be grown from solution. Roman Krahne 0 &. Roman Krahne is at the Italian Institute of Technology, Genoa 16163, Italy.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Bright and stable light-emitting diodes made with perovskite nanocrystals stabilized in metal–organic frameworks

Perovskite nanocrystals are exceptional candidates for light-emitting diodes (LEDs). However, they are unstable in the solid film and tend to degrade back to the bulk phase, which undermines their potential for LEDs. Here we demonstrate that perovskite nanocrystals stabilized in metal–organic framework (MOF) thin films make bright and stable LEDs. The perovskite nanocrystals in MOF thin films can maintain the photoluminescence and electroluminescence against continuous ultraviolet irradiation, heat and electrical stress. As revealed by optical and X-ray spectroscopy, the strong emission originates from localized carrier recombination. Bright LEDs made from perovskite-MOF nanocrystals are demonstrated with a maximum external quantum efficiency of over 15% and a high brightness of over 105 cd m−2 after the device reaches stabilization. During LED operation, the nanocrystals can be well preserved, free of ion migration or crystal merging through protection by the MOF matrix, leading to a stable performance over 50 hours.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Strain analysis and engineering in halide perovskite photovoltaics

Halide perovskites are a compelling candidate for the next generation of clean-energy-harvesting technologies owing to their low cost, facile fabrication and outstanding semiconductor properties. However, photovoltaic device efficiencies are still below practical limits and long-term stability challenges hinder their practical application. Current evidence suggests that strain in halide perovskites is a key factor in dictating device efficiency and stability. Here we outline the fundamentals of strain within halide perovskites relevant to photovoltaic applications and rationalize approaches to characterize the phenomenon. We examine recent breakthroughs in eliminating the adverse impacts of strain, enhancing both device efficiencies and operational stabilities. Finally, we discuss further challenges and outline future research directions for placing stress and strain studies at the forefront of halide perovskite research. An extensive understanding of strain in halide perovskites is needed, which would allow effective strain management and drive further enhancements in efficiencies and stabilities of perovskite photovoltaics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Indium-contacted van der Waals gap tunneling spectroscopy for van der Waals layered materials

The electrical phase transition in van der Waals (vdW) layered materials such as transition-metal dichalcogenides and Bi2Sr2CaCu2O8+x (Bi-2212) high-temperature superconductor has been explored using various techniques, including scanning tunneling and photoemission spectroscopies, and measurements of electrical resistance as a function of temperature. In this study, we develop one useful method to elucidate the electrical phases in vdW layered materials: indium (In)-contacted vdW tunneling spectroscopy for 1T-TaS2, Bi-2212 and 2H-MoS2. We utilized the vdW gap formed at an In/vdW material interface as a tunnel barrier for tunneling spectroscopy. For strongly correlated electron systems such as 1T-TaS2 and Bi-2212, pronounced gap features corresponding to the Mott and superconducting gaps were respectively observed at T = 4 K. We observed a gate dependence of the amplitude of the superconducting gap, which has potential applications in a gate-tunable superconducting device with a SiO2/Si substrate. For In/10 nm-thick 2H-MoS2 devices, differential conductance shoulders at bias voltages of approximately ± 0.45 V were observed, which were attributed to the semiconducting gap. These results show that In-contacted vdW gap tunneling spectroscopy in a fashion of field-effect transistor provides feasible and reliable ways to investigate electronic structures of vdW materials.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Cross-linked hole transport layers for high-efficiency perovskite tandem solar cells

The power conversion efficiency (PCE) of single-junction perovskite solar cells (PSCs) has increased remarkably from 3.8% to 25.2% in just a decade. As the rapid development of PCE has been approaching the limit of its theoretical efficiency, fabricating tandem solar cells by combining subcells with different bandgaps offers an avenue to go beyond the Shockley-Queisser limits of single-junction solar cells.
INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Lead-free rare-earth-based double perovskite nanocrystals with near-infrared emission

(Nanowerk News) Lead-free halide perovskite nanocrystals (NCs) with unique optical properties are promising in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors, and solar cells. Previous studies mainly focused on the photoluminescence (PL) in the visible region, and those on the near-infrared (NIR) PL of lead-free perovskite NCs are rare. Recently, a research group...
PHYSICS
pv-magazine.com

Co-evaporated perovskite solar cell with 20.6% efficiency

Scientists from Singapore's Energy Research Institute at Nanyang Technological University have developed a co-evaporated perovskite solar cell with strong power conversion efficiency and good thermal stability. “These cells could be used for a variety of applications,” researcher Annalisa Bruno told pv magazine. “In our, work we proved for the very...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Keeping track of chlorine in perovskite stability

As our understanding of perovskite solar cells improves, scientists are looking deeper and deeper into the material to observe the structure, the way electrons flow through it, and any obstacles limiting the performance. Defects in the material, particularly at the boundaries between crystal grains, have been shown to cause problems,...
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

Perovskite LEDs shine in metal-organic framework

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Sept. 8, 2021—By stabilizing perovskite nanocrystals in a metal-organic framework (MOF), a research team has synthesized light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that exploit the performance benefits of the material while avoiding previous roadblocks. Based on earth-abundant materials and fabricated at room temperature, these LEDs could one day enable lower-cost TVs and consumer electronics, better gamma-ray imaging devices, and even self-powered x-ray detectors.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Directed assembly of layered perovskite heterostructures as single crystals

The precise stacking of different two-dimensional (2D) structures such as graphene and MoS2 has reinvigorated the field of 2D materials, revealing exotic phenomena at their interfaces1,2. These unique interfaces are typically constructed using mechanical or deposition-based methods to build a heterostructure one monolayer at a time2,3. By contrast, self-assembly is a scalable technique, where complex materials can selectively form in solution4,5,6. Here we show a synthetic strategy for the self-assembly of layered perovskite–non-perovskite heterostructures into large single crystals in aqueous solution. Using bifunctional organic molecules as directing groups, we have isolated six layered heterostructures that form as an interleaving of perovskite slabs with a different inorganic lattice, previously unknown to crystallize with perovskites. In many cases, these intergrown lattices are 2D congeners of canonical inorganic structure types. To our knowledge, these compounds are the first layered perovskite heterostructures formed using organic templates and characterized by single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Notably, this interleaving of inorganic structures can markedly transform the band structure. Optical data and first principles calculations show that substantive coupling between perovskite and intergrowth layers leads to new electronic transitions distributed across both sublattices. Given the technological promise of halide perovskites4, this intuitive synthetic route sets a foundation for the directed synthesis of richly structured complex semiconductors that self-assemble in water.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Novel polymer can boost performance of organic and perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have synthesized a new conjugated polymer for organic electronics using two different chemical reactions and shown the impact of the two methods on its performance in organic and perovskite solar cells. The paper was published in the journal Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics ("Impact...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Viscoelastic behavior of chemically fueled supramolecular hydrogels under load and influence of reaction side products

About ten years ago, chemically fueled systems have emerged as a new class of synthetic materials with tunable properties. Yet, applications of these materials are still scarce. In part, this is due to an incomplete characterization of the viscoelastic properties of those materials, which has – so far – mostly been limited to assessing their linear response under shear load. Here, we fill some of these gaps by comparing the viscoelastic behavior of two different, carbodiimide fueled Fmoc-peptide systems. We find that both, the linear and non-linear response of the hydrogels formed by those Fmoc-peptides depends on the amount of fuel driving the self-assembly process – but hardly on the direction of force application. In addition, we identify the concentration of accumulated waste products as a novel, so far neglected parameter that crucially affects the behavior of such chemically fueled hydrogels. With the mechanistic insights gained here, it should be possible to engineer a new generation of dynamic hydrogels with finely tunable material properties that can be tailored precisely for such applications, where they are challenged by mechanical forces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oxidation-enhanced thermoelectric efficiency in a two-dimensional phosphorene oxide

We performed density functional theory calculations to investigate the thermoelectric properties of phosphorene oxide (PO) expected to form by spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene. Since thermoelectric features by nature arise from the consequences of the electron-phonon interaction, we computed the phonon-mediated electron relaxation time, which was fed into the semiclassical Boltzmann transport equation to be solved for various thermoelectric-related quantities. It was found that PO exhibits superior thermoelectric performance compared with its pristine counterpart, which has been proposed to be a candidate for the use of future thermoelectric applications. We revealed that spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene leads to a significant enhancement in the thermoelectric properties of n-doped phosphorene oxide, which is attributed to the considerable reduction of lattice thermal conductivity albeit a small decrease in electrical conductivity. Our results suggest that controlling oxidation may be utilized to improve thermoelectric performance in nanostructures, and PO can be a promising candidate for low-dimensional thermoelectric devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A CRISPR/Cas9 genetically engineered organoid biobank reveals essential host factors for coronaviruses

Rapid identification of host genes essential for virus replication may expedite the generation of therapeutic interventions. Genetic screens are often performed in transformed cell lines that poorly represent viral target cells in vivo, leading to discoveries that may not be translated to the clinic. Intestinal organoids are increasingly used to model human disease and are amenable to genetic engineering. To discern which host factors are reliable anti-coronavirus therapeutic targets, we generate mutant clonal IOs for 19 host genes previously implicated in coronavirus biology. We verify ACE2 and DPP4 as entry receptors for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV respectively. SARS-CoV-2 replication in IOs does not require the endosomal Cathepsin B/L proteases, but specifically depends on the cell surface protease TMPRSS2. Other TMPRSS family members were not essential. The newly emerging coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, as well as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV similarly depended on TMPRSS2. These findings underscore the relevance of non-transformed human models for coronavirus research, identify TMPRSS2 as an attractive pan-coronavirus therapeutic target, and demonstrate that an organoid knockout biobank is a valuable tool to investigate the biology of current and future emerging coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stabilizing nanolasers via polarization lifetime tuning

We investigate the emission dynamics of mutually coupled nanolasers and predict ways to optimize their stability, i.e., maximize their locking range. We find that tuning the cavity lifetime to the same order of magnitude as the dephasing time of the microscopic polarization yields optimal operation conditions, which allow for wider tuning ranges than usually observed in conventional semiconductor lasers. The lasers are modeled by Maxwell–Bloch type class-C equations. For our analysis, we analytically determine the steady state solutions, analyze the symmetries of the system and numerically characterize the emission dynamics via the underlying bifurcation structure. The polarization lifetime is found to be a crucial parameter, which impacts the observed dynamics in the parameter space spanned by frequency detuning, coupling strength and coupling phase.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

100 years of ferroelectricity

Some dielectric materials with lattices that lack inversion symmetry possess spontaneous electric polarizations below the critical temperature. In ferroelectric materials, such polarizations can be reversed with an external electric field. Today, ferroelectric materials are widely used in sensors, actuators and memories. In the last few years, the study of ferroelectricity in 2D materials has opened the possibilities of large-scale nano-electronic applications and even new computing architectures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Size and profile of skyrmions in skyrmion crystals

Size is a fundamental quantity of magnetic skyrmions. A magnetic skyrmion can be a local circular object and in an isolated form. A skyrmion can also coexist with a group of its siblings in a condensed phase. Each skyrmion in a condensed phase takes a stripe shape at low skyrmion density and a circular shape at high skyrmion density. Skyrmions at high density form a skyrmion crystal (SkX). So far, skyrmion size in an SkX has not been seriously studied. Here, by using a generic chiral magnetic film, it is found that skyrmion size in an SkX has a different parameter dependence as those for isolated skyrmions and stripes. A size formula and a good spin profile for skyrmions in SkXs are proposed. These findings have important implications in searching for stable smaller skyrmions at the room temperature.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

The relevance of rock shape over mass—implications for rockfall hazard assessments

The mitigation of rapid mass movements involves a subtle interplay between field surveys, numerical modelling, and experience. Hazard engineers rely on a combination of best practices and, if available, historical facts as a vital prerequisite in establishing reproducible and accurate hazard zoning. Full-scale field tests have been performed to reinforce the physical understanding of debris flows and snow avalanches. Rockfall dynamics are - especially the quantification of energy dissipation during the complex rock-ground interaction - largely unknown. The awareness of rock shape dependence is growing, but presently, there exists little experimental basis on how rockfall hazard scales with rock mass, size, and shape. Here, we present a unique data set of induced single-block rockfall events comprising data from equant and wheel-shaped blocks with masses up to 2670 kg, quantifying the influence of rock shape and mass on lateral spreading and longitudinal runout and hence challenging common practices in rockfall hazard assessment.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Massive methane fluxing from magma–sediment interaction in the end-Triassic Central Atlantic Magmatic Province

Eleonora M. Gouvêa Vasconcellos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8768-20618,. Exceptional magmatic events coincided with the largest mass extinctions throughout Earth’s history. Extensive degassing from organic-rich sediments intruded by magmas is a possible driver of the catastrophic environmental changes, which triggered the biotic crises. One of Earth’s largest magmatic events is represented by the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province, which was synchronous with the end-Triassic mass extinction. Here, we show direct evidence for the presence in basaltic magmas of methane, generated or remobilized from the host sedimentary sequence during the emplacement of this Large Igneous Province. Abundant methane-rich fluid inclusions were entrapped within quartz at the end of magmatic crystallization in voluminous (about 1.0 × 106 km3) intrusions in Brazilian Amazonia, indicating a massive (about 7.2 × 103 Gt) fluxing of methane. These micrometre-sized imperfections in quartz crystals attest an extensive release of methane from magma–sediment interaction, which likely contributed to the global climate changes responsible for the end-Triassic mass extinction.
EARTH SCIENCE

