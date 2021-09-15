Union County Continues Disaster Relief Pop-Up Sessions for Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida, Sept. 17 in Plainfield (updated)

All Union County residents impacted by Hurricane Ida are welcome to visit this event for in-person guidance and resources. Union County, NJ (updated with new location) — The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the next event in the County’s series of pop-up disaster relief sessions, in partnership with Red Cross and the Salvation Army, will be held in Plainfield on Friday, September 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.