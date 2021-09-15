CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Directed assembly of layered perovskite heterostructures as single crystals

By Michael L. Aubrey
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe precise stacking of different two-dimensional (2D) structures such as graphene and MoS2 has reinvigorated the field of 2D materials, revealing exotic phenomena at their interfaces1,2. These unique interfaces are typically constructed using mechanical or deposition-based methods to build a heterostructure one monolayer at a time2,3. By contrast, self-assembly is a scalable technique, where complex materials can selectively form in solution4,5,6. Here we show a synthetic strategy for the self-assembly of layered perovskite–non-perovskite heterostructures into large single crystals in aqueous solution. Using bifunctional organic molecules as directing groups, we have isolated six layered heterostructures that form as an interleaving of perovskite slabs with a different inorganic lattice, previously unknown to crystallize with perovskites. In many cases, these intergrown lattices are 2D congeners of canonical inorganic structure types. To our knowledge, these compounds are the first layered perovskite heterostructures formed using organic templates and characterized by single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Notably, this interleaving of inorganic structures can markedly transform the band structure. Optical data and first principles calculations show that substantive coupling between perovskite and intergrowth layers leads to new electronic transitions distributed across both sublattices. Given the technological promise of halide perovskites4, this intuitive synthetic route sets a foundation for the directed synthesis of richly structured complex semiconductors that self-assemble in water.

Nature.com

Bright and stable light-emitting diodes made with perovskite nanocrystals stabilized in metal–organic frameworks

Perovskite nanocrystals are exceptional candidates for light-emitting diodes (LEDs). However, they are unstable in the solid film and tend to degrade back to the bulk phase, which undermines their potential for LEDs. Here we demonstrate that perovskite nanocrystals stabilized in metal–organic framework (MOF) thin films make bright and stable LEDs. The perovskite nanocrystals in MOF thin films can maintain the photoluminescence and electroluminescence against continuous ultraviolet irradiation, heat and electrical stress. As revealed by optical and X-ray spectroscopy, the strong emission originates from localized carrier recombination. Bright LEDs made from perovskite-MOF nanocrystals are demonstrated with a maximum external quantum efficiency of over 15% and a high brightness of over 105 cd m−2 after the device reaches stabilization. During LED operation, the nanocrystals can be well preserved, free of ion migration or crystal merging through protection by the MOF matrix, leading to a stable performance over 50 hours.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Lead-free rare-earth-based double perovskite nanocrystals with near-infrared emission

(Nanowerk News) Lead-free halide perovskite nanocrystals (NCs) with unique optical properties are promising in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors, and solar cells. Previous studies mainly focused on the photoluminescence (PL) in the visible region, and those on the near-infrared (NIR) PL of lead-free perovskite NCs are rare. Recently, a research group...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Mean-field model of melting in superheated crystals based on a single experimentally measurable order parameter

Melting is one of the most studied phase transitions important for atomic, molecular, colloidal, and protein systems. However, there is currently no microscopic experimentally accessible criteria that can be used to reliably track a system evolution across the transition, while providing insights into melting nucleation and melting front evolution. To address this, we developed a theoretical mean-field framework with the normalised mean-square displacement between particles in neighbouring Voronoi cells serving as the local order parameter, measurable experimentally. We tested the framework in a number of colloidal and in silico particle-resolved experiments against systems with significantly different (Brownian and Newtonian) dynamic regimes and found that it provides excellent description of system evolution across melting point. This new approach suggests a broad scope for application in diverse areas of science from materials through to biology and beyond. Consequently, the results of this work provide a new guidance for nucleation theory of melting and are of broad interest in condensed matter, chemical physics, physical chemistry, materials science, and soft matter.
PHYSICS
pv-magazine.com

Co-evaporated perovskite solar cell with 19.5% efficiency

Scientists from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany have developed a 19.5%-efficient perovskite solar cell via the thermal co-evaporation method, which involves a thin layer coating. The source material evaporates in a high vacuum chamber. Compared to solution-based techniques, which the research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Remote modulation doping in van der Waals heterostructure transistors

Doping is required to modulate the electrical properties of semiconductors but introduces impurities that lead to Coulomb scattering, which hampers charge transport. Such scattering is a particular issue in two-dimensional semiconductors because charged impurities are in close proximity to the atomically thin channel. Here we report the remote modulation doping of a two-dimensional transistor that consists of a band-modulated tungsten diselenide/hexagonal boron nitride/molybdenum disulfide heterostructure. The underlying molybdenum disulfide channel is remotely doped via controlled charge transfer from dopants on the tungsten diselenide surface. The modulation-doped device exhibits two-dimensional-confined charge transport and the suppression of impurity scattering, shown by increasing mobility with decreasing temperature. Our molybdenum disulfide modulation-doped field-effect transistors exhibit a room-temperature mobility of 60 cm2 V–1 s–1; in comparison, transistors that have been directly doped exhibit a mobility of 35 cm2 V–1 s–1.
ENGINEERING
bnl.gov

Perovskite LEDs Shine in Metal-Organic Framework

Breakthrough in stabilizing nanocrystals introduces a low-cost, energy- efficient light source for consumer electronic devices, detectors, and medical imaging. LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Sept. 8, 2021—By stabilizing perovskite nanocrystals in a metal-organic framework (MOF), a research team has synthesized light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that exploit the performance benefits of the material while avoiding previous roadblocks. Based on earth-abundant materials and fabricated at room temperature, these LEDs could one day enable lower-cost TVs and consumer electronics, better gamma-ray imaging devices, and even self-powered x-ray detectors.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Triple-decker layered perovskite materials

Layered perovskites are useful materials that contain sheets of a perovskite semiconductor enclosed by organic molecules. Crystals of layered perovskites that include sheets of a second inorganic lattice can now be grown from solution. Roman Krahne 0 &. Roman Krahne is at the Italian Institute of Technology, Genoa 16163, Italy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Strain analysis and engineering in halide perovskite photovoltaics

Halide perovskites are a compelling candidate for the next generation of clean-energy-harvesting technologies owing to their low cost, facile fabrication and outstanding semiconductor properties. However, photovoltaic device efficiencies are still below practical limits and long-term stability challenges hinder their practical application. Current evidence suggests that strain in halide perovskites is a key factor in dictating device efficiency and stability. Here we outline the fundamentals of strain within halide perovskites relevant to photovoltaic applications and rationalize approaches to characterize the phenomenon. We examine recent breakthroughs in eliminating the adverse impacts of strain, enhancing both device efficiencies and operational stabilities. Finally, we discuss further challenges and outline future research directions for placing stress and strain studies at the forefront of halide perovskite research. An extensive understanding of strain in halide perovskites is needed, which would allow effective strain management and drive further enhancements in efficiencies and stabilities of perovskite photovoltaics.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Phys.org

Spin photovoltaic effects in magnetic van der Waals heterostructures

In a new report now published on Science Advances, Tiancheng Song and a research team at the department of physics, University of Washington, U.S., and materials and nanoarchitectronics in Japan and China, detailed spin photovoltaic effects in van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures of two-dimensional (2D) magnetic chromium triiodide (CrI3) sandwiched by graphene contacts. The concept of van der Waals crystals and their heterostructures are of interest in materials science, applied physics and optoelectronics, to explore the optoelectronic properties within the two-dimensional (2D) limit. It is possible to integrate 2D magnets to realize 2D spin-optoelectronics with controlled spin degrees of freedom. The photocurrent of the CrI3 displayed a distinct dependence on light helicity, which Song et al. tuned by varying the magnetic states and photon energy. The research highlighted the potential to study the emergent phenomenon of photospintronics by engineering magnetic vdW heterostructures.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Keeping track of chlorine in perovskite stability

As our understanding of perovskite solar cells improves, scientists are looking deeper and deeper into the material to observe the structure, the way electrons flow through it, and any obstacles limiting the performance. Defects in the material, particularly at the boundaries between crystal grains, have been shown to cause problems,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Novel polymer can boost performance of organic and perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Skoltech researchers and their colleagues have synthesized a new conjugated polymer for organic electronics using two different chemical reactions and shown the impact of the two methods on its performance in organic and perovskite solar cells. The paper was published in the journal Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics ("Impact...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Physical insights on transistors based on lateral heterostructures of monolayer and multilayer PtSe via Ab initio modelling of interfaces

Lateral heterostructures (LH) of monolayer-multilayer regions of the same noble transition metal dichalcogenide, such as platinum diselenide (PtSe2), are promising options for the fabrication of efficient two-dimensional field-effect transistors (FETs), by exploiting the dependence of the energy gap on the number of layers and the intrinsically high quality of the heterojunctions. Key for future progress in this direction is understanding the effects of the physics of the lateral interfaces on far-from-equilibrium transport properties. In this work, a multi-scale approach to device simulation, capable to include ab-initio modelling of the interfaces in a computationally efficient way, is presented. As an application, p- and n-type monolayer-multilayer PtSe2 LH-FETs are investigated, considering design parameters such as channel length, number of layers and junction quality. The simulations suggest that such transistors can provide high performance in terms of subthreshold characteristics and switching behavior, and that a single channel device is not capable, even in the ballistic defectless limit, to satisfy the requirements of the semiconductor roadmap for the next decade, and that stacked channel devices would be required. It is shown how ab-initio modelling of interfaces provides a reliable physical description of charge displacements in their proximity, which can be crucial to correctly predict device transport properties, especially in presence of strong dipoles, mixed stoichiometries or imperfections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Viscoelastic behavior of chemically fueled supramolecular hydrogels under load and influence of reaction side products

About ten years ago, chemically fueled systems have emerged as a new class of synthetic materials with tunable properties. Yet, applications of these materials are still scarce. In part, this is due to an incomplete characterization of the viscoelastic properties of those materials, which has – so far – mostly been limited to assessing their linear response under shear load. Here, we fill some of these gaps by comparing the viscoelastic behavior of two different, carbodiimide fueled Fmoc-peptide systems. We find that both, the linear and non-linear response of the hydrogels formed by those Fmoc-peptides depends on the amount of fuel driving the self-assembly process – but hardly on the direction of force application. In addition, we identify the concentration of accumulated waste products as a novel, so far neglected parameter that crucially affects the behavior of such chemically fueled hydrogels. With the mechanistic insights gained here, it should be possible to engineer a new generation of dynamic hydrogels with finely tunable material properties that can be tailored precisely for such applications, where they are challenged by mechanical forces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A CRISPR/Cas9 genetically engineered organoid biobank reveals essential host factors for coronaviruses

Rapid identification of host genes essential for virus replication may expedite the generation of therapeutic interventions. Genetic screens are often performed in transformed cell lines that poorly represent viral target cells in vivo, leading to discoveries that may not be translated to the clinic. Intestinal organoids are increasingly used to model human disease and are amenable to genetic engineering. To discern which host factors are reliable anti-coronavirus therapeutic targets, we generate mutant clonal IOs for 19 host genes previously implicated in coronavirus biology. We verify ACE2 and DPP4 as entry receptors for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV respectively. SARS-CoV-2 replication in IOs does not require the endosomal Cathepsin B/L proteases, but specifically depends on the cell surface protease TMPRSS2. Other TMPRSS family members were not essential. The newly emerging coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, as well as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV similarly depended on TMPRSS2. These findings underscore the relevance of non-transformed human models for coronavirus research, identify TMPRSS2 as an attractive pan-coronavirus therapeutic target, and demonstrate that an organoid knockout biobank is a valuable tool to investigate the biology of current and future emerging coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oxidation-enhanced thermoelectric efficiency in a two-dimensional phosphorene oxide

We performed density functional theory calculations to investigate the thermoelectric properties of phosphorene oxide (PO) expected to form by spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene. Since thermoelectric features by nature arise from the consequences of the electron-phonon interaction, we computed the phonon-mediated electron relaxation time, which was fed into the semiclassical Boltzmann transport equation to be solved for various thermoelectric-related quantities. It was found that PO exhibits superior thermoelectric performance compared with its pristine counterpart, which has been proposed to be a candidate for the use of future thermoelectric applications. We revealed that spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene leads to a significant enhancement in the thermoelectric properties of n-doped phosphorene oxide, which is attributed to the considerable reduction of lattice thermal conductivity albeit a small decrease in electrical conductivity. Our results suggest that controlling oxidation may be utilized to improve thermoelectric performance in nanostructures, and PO can be a promising candidate for low-dimensional thermoelectric devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Stabilizing nanolasers via polarization lifetime tuning

We investigate the emission dynamics of mutually coupled nanolasers and predict ways to optimize their stability, i.e., maximize their locking range. We find that tuning the cavity lifetime to the same order of magnitude as the dephasing time of the microscopic polarization yields optimal operation conditions, which allow for wider tuning ranges than usually observed in conventional semiconductor lasers. The lasers are modeled by Maxwell–Bloch type class-C equations. For our analysis, we analytically determine the steady state solutions, analyze the symmetries of the system and numerically characterize the emission dynamics via the underlying bifurcation structure. The polarization lifetime is found to be a crucial parameter, which impacts the observed dynamics in the parameter space spanned by frequency detuning, coupling strength and coupling phase.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER

