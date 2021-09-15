State Police arrest Lewis County man on drug accusations in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG- A Lewis County man is accused of alleged drug possession in the North Country, authorities say. Shortly before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the New York State Police in Lowville said they arrested and charged Jay M. Augustyn, 32, of Castorland, NY with one misdemeanor count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree (for both packaging and scales), according to information retrieved from the daily blotter.