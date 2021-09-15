DWR: Common Hunting and Fishing Violations

The Division of Wildlife Resources is sharing common hunting and fishing violations in the hope that these can be avoided by more Utah sportsmen. If you want to hunt on private property, you must get written permission from the landowner in advance. Do not trespass — it can result in fines and a class B misdemeanor. Another common mistake is when a hunter mistakenly shoots the wrong animal. One great way to prevent that is to be absolutely sure of your target and never take that shot if you aren’t absolutely sure and confident of your target and what is beyond your target. Another common scenario is when a hunter gets into a dispute with a private landowner about a deer shot on public property that crosses the border and dies on the landowner’s private property. You need to immediately contact the landowner and request permission to recover the animal or contact DWR law enforcement. Otherwise, you are trespassing. Another common issue that conservation officers see is hunters not properly tagging their animals after they have harvested them. Wildlife officials emphasize that the entire purpose of wildlife law enforcement is to encourage people to comply with the laws. A license suspension is considered the best deterrent for people who intentionally commit wildlife crimes. If a crime is committed accidentally, the best course of action is to contact wildlife officials and be honest about what happened.