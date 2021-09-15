Harlem Cross Country at Havre Invitational
The Harlem Wildcats sent five boys to the Havre High School Cross Country meet this past Saturday. Senior Titan Brockie led the way for the Wildcat contingent with a 14th place finish overall with a time of 19:19.40. Freshman Lance Morgan finished in 21:16.80 while sophomore Moses Lawrence completed the course in 22:36.8. Rounding out the Wildcat runners were seniors Marty Snow (26.41.2) and Creedence Blackbear (33:55.2).www.blainecountyjournal.com
