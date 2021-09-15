CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALMA reveals carbon-rich, organic birth environments of planets

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) An international collaboration of scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has completed the most extensive chemical composition mapping of the protoplanetary disks around five nearby young stars at high resolution, producing images that capture the molecular composition associated with planetary births, and a roadmap for future studies of the makeup of planet- and comet-forming regions. The new study unlocks clues about the role of molecules in planetary system formation, and whether these young planetary systems in the making have what it takes to host life.

#Comets#The Planets#Chemistry#Gm Aur#Mwc 480#Eso#Hcn#Instituto De Astrof Sica#C C3h2#The Solar System#The University Of Leeds#Maps Ix#Iv#Cfa
