Family Relationships

Avoid the rabbit holes

By Contributed
observer-me.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my college professors wrote ASSUME on the chalkboard and warned us to never assume because “When you assume you make an “ASS” out of “U” and “ME.” Genealogists can make assumptions that get them into trouble. Whether you’re a newbie or experienced genealogist the thrill of the hunt can get you on the wrong path. There can be strong circumstantial evidence that makes assumptions reasonable. But others hoist red warning flags. Let’s take a look at a few.

