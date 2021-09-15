CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th Annual Tristan Billmayer Suicide Walk

By Diana Maloney
blainecountyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7th Annual Tristan Billmayer Suicide Walk was recently held on the Big Flat. It was a beautiful day for the walk on the Big Flat under Montana's Big Sky Country. There was a great turn out for the event and walkers consisted of various groups and individuals. Some rode bicycles or side by sides, while others either ran or walked. Once again, the MSU-N Cross Country walkers came to participate in the event. Shawna Billmayer gave a short talk prior to heading out on the approximate 8 mile trek. She bravely spoke about her experiences of Suicide.

