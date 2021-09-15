It's not your old PMS anymore. The Hotel Property Management System is now a guest interaction platform as well as the connectivity hub for the many disparate systems that our industry needs in order to deliver the ultimate in guest engagement and experience. We are excited to have some amazing panelists pitch in on this discussion. Our three PMS innovators discuss a myriad of questions that directly affect the global hotel industry at every level and how technology will affect every guest. Our panelists for this session include Aaron Shepherd, CEO and Co-Founder of Above Property LLC, Mark Loyd, President at Jonas Chorum and Linda Vallner, VP of Business Development for protel hotelsoftware GmbH.

