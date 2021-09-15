CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How a plant virus could protect and save your lungs from metastatic cancer

 5 days ago

(Nanowerk News) Using a virus that grows in black-eyed pea plants, nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego developed a new treatment that could keep metastatic cancers at bay from the lungs. The treatment not only slowed tumor growth in the lungs of mice with either metastatic breast cancer or melanoma, it also prevented or drastically minimized the spread of these cancers to the lungs of healthy mice that were challenged with the disease.

