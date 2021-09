ABINGTON (CBS) — The Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation hosted its 20th and final Memorial Road Race, Walk and Family Day in his honor on Sunday in Abington. The event was founded in memory of Jeff Coombs, an Abington husband and father of three who was killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11. He was aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The yearly event pays tribute those who lost their lives on 9/11 and troops who fought in wars after the terrorist attacks. This year, it also honored the essential workers...

ABINGTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO