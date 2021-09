On Aug. 16, the Independence City Council met to conduct its business as normal. On the agenda was an item concerning the mandating of masks as a protective measure for all of the city’s residents. What ensued was a parade of citizens offering very similar statements suggesting the mayor, Eileen Weir, was inappropriately proposing a mask mandate for 30 days. Testimonials ran from the bizarre to the ridiculous as one after the other lined up for their individual turns.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO