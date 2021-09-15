According to a new study, U.S. companies waste almost $30 billion on unused software over a year. This is a severe phenomenon right now, with companies ending to spend so much money on different software products meant to improve their business. The only viable solution for companies to avoid software and money waste is to choose the right software and purchase only the licenses that work for them. For example, [Tekpon.com is a [software marketplace] that set out to put an end to software waste. Tekpon encourages users to write their own experiences to help other users.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO