Wanted Texas fugitive arrested in Murfreesboro

 5 days ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (September 15, 2021) – A Texas man wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, for removing an ankle monitor and jumping bail, is arrested in Murfreesboro after briefly refusing to come out of a home on Sept. 14.

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Dustin Donovan Thomas, 35. Thomas was out on bond for the aggravated sexual assault of a child and assault family violence in Texas. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he removed an ankle monitor on Aug. 9. Federal authorities said he then went into “hiding to avoid prosecution.”

The North Texas Fugitive Task Force contacted the Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force about Thomas changing his vehicle registration from Texas to Tennessee and that he could be in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Police Department COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) officers located the car and Thomas at a home on E. Castle St around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. The wanted fugitive was hold-up in the home for about 30-minutes. Thomas’ brother allowed an MPD sergeant and a task force member to enter the home where they located Thomas in a backroom and took him into custody.

Thomas is currently in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100K bond. He will appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court Oct. 14.

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

