Evolving Regulatory Landscape for 3D Printing

By Kim Torluemke
sme.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot that long ago, there was a small group of forward-thinking people who saw how evolving new image processing techniques could intersect with 3D printing to create educational and planning tools to transform surgery preparation. This small group carefully handled patient data and turned them into physical replicas of the anatomy for surgeons and patients to hold in their hands, rehearse, plan, and think through a procedure before going into the operating theatre. Largely, these people and their companies began developing quality control systems to handle their data, validated cleaning and sterilization methods, registered their companies and listed their products with the FDA under a low risk, Class I product code - HWT.

