Evolving Regulatory Landscape for 3D Printing

From the time of its creation, 3D printing has revolutionized how we create certain products. Items once composed entirely out of metal alloys can now have more flexibility and durability. This improves their longevity and even achieves a higher amount of efficiency in their creation. But many in the professional world still wonder when to use 3D printing machines. Believe it or not, they’re more applicable than we tend to think. These are some of the different industries that use 3D printing.

ENGINEERING ・ 6 DAYS AGO