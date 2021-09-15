Halo 5 – 343 Industries Still Has “No Plans” for a PC Port

The big Nvidia games leak included Halo 5: Guardians for PC, but developer 343 Industries has now confirmed it has no plans to launch the 2015 game on PC. Community director Brian Jarrard said on Twitter (via VGC) that Halo 5 might have shown up in the leak because Halo 5's Forge mode is available on PC. But the full game is not headed to PC. "Maybe this was for H5: Forge but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC," Jarrard said. It's also worth noting that Nvidia itself acknowledged that the list was made up of "speculative" titles and games that had already released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO