Halo 5 – 343 Industries Still Has “No Plans” for a PC Port
Now that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on PC in its entirety, pretty much every mainline game in the series is now playable on the platform- all except one. Halo 5: Guardians launched as an Xbox One exclusive, and an exclusive it remains, with developer 343 Industries even having stated multiple times, in no vague terms, that not only is it not coming to PC, it’s also not going to be added to The Master Chief Collection.gamingbolt.com
Comments / 0