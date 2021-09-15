Why the Switch to Electric Vehicles May Boost Use of 3D Printing in Auto Manufacturing

Shane Colton has refined the TinyCross vehicle and does some analysis:. I wanted to do some more thorough data logging in 4WD to characterize some of the issues I’ve felt while just driving around for fun. The steering wheel PCB collects data from the front and rear motor drives over CAN, appends some of its own data, and writes the whole thing to a microSD card. When I first set this up, I just had it overwrite the existing data log every power cycle. But in the couple of years since I set that up, I’ve had to master FatFs. So setting it up to create new files on the fly without messing up any of the real-time stuff was an easy upgrade.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO