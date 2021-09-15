Why the Switch to Electric Vehicles May Boost Use of 3D Printing in Auto Manufacturing
General Motors Co. is pledging to only have zero-emission vehicles in its fleet by 2035. This is motivated by bans on new gas-powered cars entering the marketplace and an ever-growing emphasis on reducing emissions. Add to that events like President Biden’s executive order requiring the government’s fleet of nearly 645,000 federal vehicles to switch to electric points and it adds up to one thing: there’s a big push for EVs in the automotive industry.www.sme.org
