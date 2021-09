This past week proved to be a struggle for some of the top teams in the country. Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma all won but did so by a combined 15 points. As for the Georgia Bulldogs, they cruised to another big win, rolling through South Carolina on their way to a 40-13 victory. Georgia is now 3-0 on the season and remains at No. 2 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.

