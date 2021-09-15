CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Grand Duke of Corsica' Official Trailer Featuring Timothy Spall

Cover picture for the article"This island is full of surprises, Mr. Rott." Vertical Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for a film titled The Grand Duke of Corsica, also known as The Obscure Life of the Grand Duke of Corsica. It takes place mostly on the island of Malta, following an architect named Alfred Rott who is commissioned for a highly unusual project. In 1221, a young man is set on his path to become St. Francis of Assisi. A thousand years later an architect must build a mausoleum for a dying billionaire. Separated by history, these men's lives will be forever changed by a pandemic - a deadly malaria epidemic sweeps the island causing panic, but Alfred remains intent to finish the job. Timothy Spall stars as Alfred, with Peter Stormare as the Grand Duke, plus Matt Hookings, Alicia Agneson, Noeleen Comiskey, Lucy Martin, Tim Cullingworth-Hudson, James Mackie, & Elvira Out. Looks like just the right amount of eccentric wackiness to work.

Official Netflix Trailer for Mysterious Spiritual Horror 'Fever Dream'

"Why do mothers always do that?" "Do what?" "Access the danger." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a mysterious spiritual horror feature that was filmed in Chile, directed by a Peruvian filmmaker, called Fever Dream. It recently premiered at the 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, and is arriving on Netflix this October. A young woman named Amanda lies in pain, while a young teenager named David urgently questions her, forcing her to unravel the truth of what happened to her. She is not his mother and he is not her son. Together they will reveal a disturbing and evocative tale of broken souls, an invisible lurking terror, and the fragile threads that bind parents and children. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin. Fever Dream stars María Valverde, Dolores Fonzi, Germán Palacios, Guillermo Pfening, Emilio Vodanovich, Guillermina Sorribes, Marcelo Michinaux, & Cristina Banegas. I'm always curious about experimental, artistic films like this - it's something different.
FAUX TRAILER TO BECOME FEATURE: TREATERS

Treaters is a fun horror feature film written by Zane Hershberger and Sable Griedel. Inspired by the faux. trailer showcased in the horror anthology 10/31: Part II, Treaters is brought to you by the same team. that created the newly released 80’s indie action thriller, Force to Fear. Zane and...
Official Trailer for Freaky Mutated Rat Horror Movie 'The Mutation'

The Search for a Cure, Created a Monster. This October, there's a Mutated Rat loose in the city! Uncork'd Ent has released an official trailer for a B-movie horror called The Mutation, from filmmaker Scott Jeffrey (The Bad Nun, The Final Scream, ClownDoll, HellKat, Conjuring the Genie, Cannibal Troll, Dragon Fury, Hatched). This Asylum-wannabe is a wacky new take on a mutated rat that has been let loose in a city and a group of detectives that are on the hunt for the beast. Before the rat gets any bigger and kills more people! Watch out! The Mutation stars Ricardo Freitas, Amanda-Jade Tyler, Abi Casson Thompson, and James Robertson. This looks as ridiculous as it sounds, but that's pretty much the point - to have some cinematic fun with wacky low budget horror. That man-in-suit monster seems like the best part about this.
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Trailer: Official Trailer For Edgar Wright's Thriller

Now that it has had it's bow in Venice the rest of the world is waiting its turn to get its eyeballs on Edgar Wright's latest movie, Last Night in Soho. To further whet your appetite here is the official trailer. In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an...
Official Trailer for 'Son of Monarchs' Film About a Mexican Biologist

"Science meets magical realism." Warner Media / 150 and Labocine have debuted an official trailer for the acclaimed indie drama Son of Monarchs, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize for science / tech filmmaking at the fest, and also won the New American Cinema top prize at the Seattle Film Festival. After his grandmother's death, a Mexican biologist living in NYC returns to his hometown, nestled in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán, Mexico. The journey forces him to confront past traumas and reflect on his hybrid identity, sparking a personal and spiritual metamorphosis. Tenoch Huerta Mejía stars in this as Mendel, joined by Alexia Rasmussen, Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez, Noé Hernández, Paulina Gaitán, and William Mapother. This looks like an exquisite and thought-provoking feature, I'm looking forward to watching it.
'The Village Detective: a song cycle' Cinema History Doc Official Trailer

"Cinema has the most mass reach, compared to the other arts." Kino Lorber has revealed the first official trailer for a new cinema history documentary film called The Village Detective: a song cycle, which just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. Arriving in a few art house theaters in a few weeks. This is the latest work from the filmmaker behind the outstanding doc Dawson City: Frozen Time, also based around a similar concept of finding old film reels and putting them together to tell a story. In Bill Morrison's new film The Village Detective, a Soviet film from 1969 is found in an Icelandic fisherman's net, and the filmography of its leading actor offers a portal into a history that has endured on celluloid. It turns out the film is just an incomplete print of a popular comedy starring beloved Russian actor Mihail Žarov. Morrison explores this idea and the context within cinema. It looks like another must watch for cinephiles.
Official Trailer for Polish Film 'Operation Hyacinth' Coming to Netflix

"I deceived… everyone." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a Polish crime thriller titled Operation Hyacinth, also known as just Hyacinth, connected to the sad, true story of a secret mass operation of the Polish communist police in the 1980s to track homosexuals in Poland. Robert, a young policeman "out of principle", finds a serial gay killer. In the course of the investigation, he meets Arek. She decides to use him as an informant, not realizing how much this relationship will affect not only his work, but also his personal life. The main cast includes Tomasz Ziętek, Hubert Miłkowski, Marek Kalita, Tomasz Schuchardt, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Jacek Poniedziałek, Piotr Trojan, Agnieszka Suchora, Tomasz Włosok, Adrianna Chlebicka, and Mirosław Zbrojewicz. After premiering at the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland this summer, the film will be streaming on Netflix in October. This seems quite good - worth a look.
Full Trailer for Magical 'A Boy Called Christmas' Starring Henry Lawfull

"Magic is real!" It is…? I believe, I believe! Studiocanal UK has released a new official trailer for the holiday movie titled A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is a new take on the story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. A Christmas movie based on a book of the same title. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Henry Lawfull stars as Nikolas, with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. This kind of looks like Disney's Maleficent meets The Chronicles of Narnia, with heaps of vibrant CGI spectacle. A movie every kid will probably adore, but adults perhaps not so much.
New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Trippy Underground Film 'Arrebato'

"Hallucinema!" Time to drop some acid and dive in. Altered Innocence has released a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration and re-release of the 1979 of Iván Zulueta's "cult masterpiece" 1979 feature Arrebato, which translates to Rapture. Described as "a dimension-shattering blend of heroin, sex, and Super-8 is the final word on cinemania. This towering feat of counterculture was the final film from Zulueta, Spanish cult filmmaker and movie poster designer." It's apparently Pedro Almodóvar's favorite horror film (he calls it "an absolute modern classic") and is also said to capture "an addiction/obsession to cinema better than any other film that I can think of…" The very meta Spanish film is about a filmmaking trying to make his second film, much like Zulueta. A low budget horror filmmaker gets in touch with an eccentric who is trying to film his consciousness during intense drug abuse. Starring Eusebio Poncela, Cecilia Roth, and Will More. I've never seen this and whoa. Looks like totally wild and trippy "hallucinema" indeed. Check it out below.
New US Trailer for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Wheel of Fortune & Fantasy'

"Did you know that I was trying to tempt you this entire time?" Film Movement has revealed an official US trailer for the delightful Japanese film Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, from award-winning Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it's one of my favorite films from this year's festival. Hamaguchi also premiered another brand new film in Cannes, titled Drive My Car, which won the Best Screenplay prize. Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy also won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize in Berlin this year. An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding, told in three movements to depict three women and trace the trajectories between their choices and regrets. The film features an set of three contemporary love stories in Japan. This stars Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, and Katsuki Mori. I honestly highly recommend this! They're such uplifting and amusing stories of modern romance - it's worth a watch.
Krisha Fairchild is a Black Market Pot Farmer in 'Freeland' Film Trailer

"We focus on bringing in the harvest…" Dark Star Pictures has revealed the official US trailer for an indie film titled Freeland, which first premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival. It's finally opening this fall for those who want to catch up with it. The film stars Krisha Fairchild, best known as the star of the film Krisha, as an aging pot farmer who finds her world shattered as she races to bring in what could be her final harvest. She has been breeding legendary marijuana strains for decades, but when cannabis is legalized, she suddenly finds herself fighting for her survival. Shot on off-the-grid pot farms during a harvest, directors Mario Furloni & Kate McLean "imbue this emotional thriller with a deep and empathetic authenticity." The cast also includes Frank Mosley, Lily Gladstone, and John Craven. I'm glad that they're making films about the farmers that are losing their livelihood after legalization, such a crazy story. This looks very good.
Chilling Holocaust Doc 'Getting Away with Murder(s)' Official Trailer

"99% of those who carried out the murders in the Holocaust were never prosecuted. Why not?" Guerilla Films in the UK has unveiled a trailer for a provocative new documentary film called Getting Away with Murder(s), the latest from English doc director David Wilkinson. If you think that title is referring to the Holocaust, you're right. That's exactly what it's asking about. Everyone knows about the Nuremberg Trials, and the London Agreement of August 1945. But why were so many of those involved with the Nazis never prosecuted? Discover the profound and distressing untold story of the Holocaust… Being released 75 years to the day of the International Military Tribunal sentencing. This looks like an uncomfortable film to watch because it's going to poke and prod at questions that none of us want to answer, including whether being complicit in something that everyone else is complicit in really makes them worthy of being prosecuted. But why can't we deal with these realities? "I've never met a survivor who has felt that justice has been done."
Benedict Cumberbatch, Director Will Sharpe on Herding Cats for ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

In “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eccentric British artist who became famous for his playful pictures of cats. History remembers Wain for essentially domesticating cats in England through his work, with his funny art changing attitudes and turning the animal from a vermin catcher into an acceptable pet. But, Cumberbatch explains, the new movie aims to capture the inner life of this unsung hero.
Four Full Trailers for 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' 2021 Horror Line-Up

"Find your own way to slay." Amazon Prime Video has debuted four individual trailers for the next four films as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror series. A "series of unique, unsettling thrillers, that showcase original genre stories from diverse casts and filmmakers," the first four films launched last year. The original concept for Welcome to the Blumhouse was a line-up of eight films - this is the second set of them arriving in October 2021 to finish up this original project. Arriving on Prime Video soon for viewing: Bingo Hell, starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, Joshua Caleb Johnson; Black as Night, starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, Keith David; Madres, starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill; and The Manor, starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett. Revisit the first series of films here, and add these next four to your "Watch List" for this year. Bingo Hell looks like it might be the best of the bunch in here, with its demonic bingo, but they all look pretty good. Check out all 4 films below.
Belfast - Official Trailer

Belfast is a story of love, laughter, and loss with a 1960s backdrop. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, the movie follows a nine year old boy's life as the community around him changes. Belfast stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Jude Hill. Belfast releases in theaters on November 12, 2021.
Bright: Samurai Soul - Official Trailer

Based in the same magical world of the Hollywood live-action film Bright, comes the spin-off Bright: Samurai Soul. Set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the beginning of the Meiji period, this retelling explores a new setting, era, and characters.
“The Matrix Resurrections” Official Movie Trailer

The moment we’ve been waiting for, for a while! When news broke of The Matrix movie franchise being revived, the world went crazy! The world went more crazy when it was said that the original cast was returning. For the past 24 hours, they’ve been putting out teaser trailers but as of this morning, we have the official movie trailer for it! Are you excited for it as we are? Watch the trailer below!
Witch Hunt - Official Trailer

In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.
Midnight Mass: Official Miniseries Trailer

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price? Midnight Mass premieres on Netflix on September 24, 2021.
It's Opening Night of 'Rocky III' in Trailer for 'This is the Night' Film

"What a movie, huh?" Blumhouse has unveiled an official trailer for This is the Night, a new coming-of-age drama from filmmaker James DeMonaco, director of the first three The Purge movies. This originally went under the title Once Upon a Time in Staten Island, which I actually think is a more iconic title for this. The film is set in 1982, when all of Staten Island anticipates the opening of the blockbuster film, Rocky III, and an Italian American family must confront their greatest challenges just like their onscreen hero does. A teenager from Staten Island in the summer of 1982 embarks on a quest that draws in his family members. The film stars Naomi Watts, Frank Grillo, Lucius Hoyos, Jonah Hauer-King, River Alexander, Chase Vacnin, & Bobby Cannavale. Another nostalgic coming-of-age film about an unforgettable movie night when the director was growing up. I dig it! I want to see this, looks like a good time. What about you?
