'The Grand Duke of Corsica' Official Trailer Featuring Timothy Spall

"99% of those who carried out the murders in the Holocaust were never prosecuted. Why not?" Guerilla Films in the UK has unveiled a trailer for a provocative new documentary film called Getting Away with Murder(s), the latest from English doc director David Wilkinson. If you think that title is referring to the Holocaust, you're right. That's exactly what it's asking about. Everyone knows about the Nuremberg Trials, and the London Agreement of August 1945. But why were so many of those involved with the Nazis never prosecuted? Discover the profound and distressing untold story of the Holocaust… Being released 75 years to the day of the International Military Tribunal sentencing. This looks like an uncomfortable film to watch because it's going to poke and prod at questions that none of us want to answer, including whether being complicit in something that everyone else is complicit in really makes them worthy of being prosecuted. But why can't we deal with these realities? "I've never met a survivor who has felt that justice has been done."

