Steven Spielberg's Vibrant Remake of 'West Side Story' Second Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"If you go with him, no one will ever forgive you!" 20th Century Studios has debuted the second official trailer for the exciting new Steven Spielberg remake of the classic musical West Side Story. We also featured a Special Look preview during the summer. This was filmed back in 2019, and is now set for release in theaters (only) this December. The first trailer debuted earlier this year during the Oscars. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The story focuses on the love story between teens Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by newcomer Rachel Zegler. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno. This looks splendid, I have to say! Kamiński capturing all the lights and all the colors of New York City. Looks like this might actually be the ravishing remake only Spielberg could deliver.

First Showing

A24's 'The Humans' Trailer Featuring Beanie Feldstein & Steven Yeun

"Don't you think it should cost less to be alive?" A24 has revealed a trailer for an indie adaptation of a Tony award-winning stage play called The Humans, being brought to the big screen by the original playwright Stephen Karam making his feature directorial debut. It just premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this month, and is opening in November in the US. Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare… The ensemble cast features Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. "The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam… The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together." It looks quite haunting indeed.
MANHATTAN, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for Indie Crime Drama 'The Cleaner' Starring King Orba

"Geez, are you sure you want to find this guy?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime drama titled The Cleaner, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Erin Elders. This will be arriving on VOD starting in October this year for anyone interested in watching. When a middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly takes on an eccentric new client, he gets roped into locating her estranged son. Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. The film stars King Orba, who also co-wrote the script, along with Luke Wilson, Lynda Carter, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, and Shiloh Fernandez. This doesn't look like any kind of charming story about a hard working cleaner, more of a gritty thriller about a man caught up in something bigger than him.
MOVIES
First Showing

5-Min Featurette on Clint Eastwood's Vision for His Film 'Cry Macho'

"He's back in the saddle again." Warner Bros has debuted a featurette for the film Cry Macho, focusing on how Clint Eastwood shifted from being an actor to a director. It's titled "A Director's Vision" and explores his history and his first films as a director, along with his latest work all leading to Cry Macho, one of his most personal films to date. Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder. After he loses his family, he sinks into depression. In 1978, he takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home from Mexico and away from his alcoholic mother, but it's a more challenging job than expected. It also co-stars newcomer Eduardo Minett as Rafa, with Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, and Horacio Garcia Rojas. The voiceover in this featurette is a bit grating, but other than that it's an engaging look back at Eastwood's career. Featuring interviews with lots of other iconic filmmakers like Spielberg and Scorsese and Lucas. Honestly, I'd probably watch another hour of this kind of look back.
MOVIES
First Showing

Cecilia Milocco in Swedish Apartment Horror 'Knocking' Trailer #2

"Gripping from first scene to last." Yellow Veil Pictures has revealed the full official trailer for the Swedish psychological horror indie film Knocking, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The first teaser dropped last month, and the film opens in October. A woman leaves a psychiatric ward after a nervous breakdown, only to start hearing mysterious knocking sounds in her new apartment. Molly's new life then begins to unravel as the knocking and soon more screams intensify. Cecilia Milocco stars as Molly, along with Albin Grenholm, Ville Virtanen, Krister Kern, Alexander Salzberger, Charlotta Åkerblom. Described as "a timely psychological horror thriller built on very real human fears and anxieties, skillfully lensed with claustrophobic precision by Hannes Krantz and given a pulsing score by Martin Dirkov." If you're creeped out by any of this footage or the knocking, you need to see this film.
MOVIES
First Showing

They Found More Tapes! First Trailer for 'V/H/S/94' Horror Anthology

"Do not touch anything!" Bloody Disgusting has revealed an official trailer for the next sequel in the horror anthology franchise known as V/H/S. This new one is called simply V/H/S/94, following up V/H/S 2 which premiered back in 2012. I can't believe its been almost 10 years since we lost saw a V/H/S anthology! Developed by filmmaker David Brucker (The Signal, The Ritual, The Night House), this new film features four unique horrifying segments with a wrap around as well. Each one is directed by horror filmmakers: Simon Barrett, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows, Jennifer Reeder, and Timo Tjahjanto. A nice line-up, so far so good. With various casts including: Anna Hopkins, Sean Patrick Dolan, Dru Viergever, Dax Ravina, Christian Lloyd, and Kimmy Choi. There is some totally gnarly, disgusting, wickedly weird footage in this trailer. Plus a brand new Veggie Masher! And some badass sci-fi guns, too. I don't know, I am SO down for this! Always enjoyed the first V/H/S films even if they scared the shit out of me. Grunge horror at its finest.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tye Sheridan on ‘The Card Counter’ and Reading ‘Ready Player Two’

[This interview contains spoilers for The Card Counter.] Tye Sheridan was just an 11-year-old kid from Texas when he was cast in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, an experience he compares to “summer camp.” He wasn’t expected to learn lines or even give a performance, but Malick’s set put him on a trajectory towards Jeff Nichols’ Mud and David Gordon Green’s Joe, which cemented his decision to become an actor. Sheridan, now 24, has since played Scott Summers/Cyclops in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise and starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, but he credits it all to those early...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Humans’ reveals first look at family drama and surprise Showtime debut date

Among the most anticipated November releases for awards watchers is “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s theatrical adaptation of his Tony Award-winning play with an all-star cast that includes Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, June Squibb, and Jayne Houdyshell, who reprises her Tony Award-winning role from the stage. On Friday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Humans” after its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival with a bit of news attached: in addition to a theatrical debut on November 24, “The Humans” will also premiere on Showtime on the same date. The timing is fitting for the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Justine Bateman Feature Directorial Debut ‘Violet’ Sets Fall Theatrical Release – TIFF

EXCLUSIVE:  Following the movie’s TIFF premiere, Relativity Media will open Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut Violet on Oct. 29 in NY and LA with an expansion to follow on Nov. 5. The pic will also hit in home demand on Nov. 9. Relativity, as we first told you, picked up Violet after its world premiere at SXSW. The pic follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticism cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life...
MOVIES
