BOSTON (CBS) — A salmonella outbreak includes seven sick people in Massachusetts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak. At least 127 people have gotten sick across 25 states. The number of illnesses could be higher because not every case requires medical attention and is tested. Salmonella outbreak as of Sept. 17 (Photo Via CDC) The CDC has not identified a food source yet for the outbreak. They ask if you have Salmonella symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider and report your illness. Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting, and signs of dehydration.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO