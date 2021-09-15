SAD 4 board removed its masking challenge

Sometimes in life you need to choose what is hard, and not what is easy. On Sept. 2, the SAD 4 school board unfortunately chose the easy option: no more masking. They claimed it was a personal choice, all about freedom and normalcy. They ignored the information that had just been presented by the Northern Light doctors and staff who had requested the emergency meeting. Record numbers had been seen in the local ER. Just a day later, that record was broken. Community transmission and increasing cases will compromise care for all of Piscataquis County.