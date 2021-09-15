CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Business Case for PLE in Auto Design

By Paul Clements
sme.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of functional components, tens of thousands of parts, and millions of lines of software, all working together correctly and safely all the time: That’s a car. The complexity of building one is daunting. The complexity of building millions of them, year after ever-changing year, can be overwhelming. But that...

www.sme.org

Comments / 0

Related
EETimes.com

Auto Electrification Boosts Modular Designs

Electric vehicles currently constitute about 11 percent of global vehicle production, a total that is expected to jump to 62 percent by 2030. About half are expected to be fully electric. Credit Suisse projects about 63 million new vehicles worldwide by the beginning of the next decade, with an estimated...
CARS
Computer Weekly

Business case for the Connected Enterprise

Opening up to those outside of the direct control of the organisation means that trust has to be assumed or earned, otherwise the organisation can increase the risk of internal employees and externals accidentally, or deliberately, leaking information that could harm the organisation's brand – or worse, directly harm its financial viability through making public intellectual property that should have been kept secure. The need for audit and governance of information may also be an issue.
TECHNOLOGY
sme.org

Hexagon’s Reverse Engineering Solution Introduced at RAPID + TCT 2021

On September 7, 2021, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the North American debut of REcreate, a new reverse engineering software solution. It was featured at RAPID + TCT 2021, from Sept. 13-16, 2021 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. RAPID attendees got the first look at REcreate and its approach to creating 3D models in a design and production environment tailor made to create new product designs and repair or replace parts. At the show, visitors were be able to view REcreate working in a real world scenario in tandem with an Absolute Arm and AS1 scanning system to capture 3D part data.
SOFTWARE
velillum.com

What makes a freelance design business profitable?

Some categories for freelancing are more profitable than others. It indicates that there are more profitable writing jobs available in the freelancing industry than you might think. That is why we will frequently read or hear seasoned freelance writers advising us to identify the freelance writing specialization and focus it down. Because new buyers prefer hiring freelance writers who specialize in a specific topic over a general-all-other freelance writer, it is critical to locate and narrow down. A niche’s profitability is determined by the supply and demand ratio. As a result, if there is a significant need for SEO freelance writers, it is a profitable area for freelance writers. Despite the fact that we used SEO writing as an example, the demand for SEO writers is greater because every marketer and website owner wants to be found on the first page of a search engine result page (SERP). And you would not be able to get there until you have a great SEO strategy in place.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Product Marketing#Business Case#Productivity#Innovation#Product Line Engineering#Autosar#Ple
Crain's Chicago Business

Accelerating Post-Pandemic Business Growth with Design Thinking

Businesses will be challenged to sustain the quick pivots and rapid response to disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign experts Robert Brunner and Rachel Switzky. They say design thinking is the way forward. "This is an inflection point like no other," said Brunner,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sme.org

Why the Switch to Electric Vehicles May Boost Use of 3D Printing in Auto Manufacturing

General Motors Co. is pledging to only have zero-emission vehicles in its fleet by 2035. This is motivated by bans on new gas-powered cars entering the marketplace and an ever-growing emphasis on reducing emissions. Add to that events like President Biden’s executive order requiring the government’s fleet of nearly 645,000 federal vehicles to switch to electric points and it adds up to one thing: there’s a big push for EVs in the automotive industry.
TECHNOLOGY
sme.org

Semiconductor Devices for Automobiles

Semiconductor devices are ubiquitous in our daily life. Semiconductor applications include consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, computers, telecommunications, 5G, cloud computing infrastructure and automobiles. In technologically advanced automobiles manufactured today, semiconductor devices are used for critical functions, such as sensing, safety features, power management, displays and control of...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Industry Week

Within Reach, and Worth the Trouble: The Business Case for Sustainability

Many other types of investments are measured on long-term value versus current impact—the same should go for sustainability initiatives. Governments, corporations and organizations around the world are increasingly recognizing sustainability and climate change as critical issues. As they look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint, they must also recognize that the landscape is different across industries. There is no standard practice for taking an organization to net-zero carbon emissions, and often, business cases for this approach are difficult to justify.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

New Delta Variant Cases Mean Less Business Travel

The new Delta variant is increasing the number of COVID-19 cases. And according to a new survey conducted on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 67% of business travelers are planning to take fewer trips because of it. Less Business Travel Because of the Delta Variant. Beyond...
SMALL BUSINESS
audi-mediacenter.com

Auto Union

On 29 June 1932, Audiwerke, Horchwerke and Zschopauer Motorenwerke/DKW merged on the initiative of the State Bank of Saxony to form Auto Union AG. At the same time a purchase and leasing agreement was concluded with the Wanderer company for the acquisition of its automobile department. The new group had its headquarters in Chemnitz. When Auto Union AG was established, it was the second-largest motor vehicle manufacturer in Germany. The four interlocking rings chosen as its emblem symbolised the indissoluble unity of the four member-companies. The brand names Audi, DKW, Horch and Wanderer were retained. Each of the four brands was allocated a specific market segment within the new company: DKW (motorcycles and small cars), Wanderer (medium-size cars), Audi (cars in the upper midsize market segment), Horch (top-class luxury cars).
BUSINESS
imore.com

Waterfield Designs announces new holster case for the iPhone 13

Waterfield Designs has announced the new Latigo Leather iPhone Holster. The holster stores your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Waterfield Designs has announced a new Latigo Leather iPhone Holster that is customized for each of the new iPhone 13 models. The...
CELL PHONES
sme.org

Trumpf Shows New Offerings—Virtually

At its FABTECH 2021 show floor press conference on September 14, 2021, Trumpf showed off some fancy new equipment with a fancy new way to show it off—virtually. High definition wall sized screens, with speakers either in-person in front, or virtually in the screen, explained what the assembled press corps was looking at it.
BUSINESS
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 alleged case leak just teased final design

We are now only hours away from the September 14 Apple event where we are very much expecting the reveal of the iPhone 13. And the last-minute leaks are coming in fast. Evan Blass on his evleaks Twitter account posted a suite of what’s claimed to be iPhone 13 case renders from third-party case maker Spigen, which give us yet another glimpse at how much smaller the iPhone 13’s display notch could be.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

The most successful companies infuse their business with design. Now they need to think bigger

We should not underestimate the crucial importance of leadership and design joining forces. Our global future depends on it. We will either design our way through the deadly challenges of this century, or we won’t make it. For our institutions—in truth, for our civilization—to survive and prosper, we must solve extremely complex problems and cope with many bewildering dilemmas. We cannot assume that, following our present path, we will simply evolve toward a better world. But we can design that better world. That is why designers need to become leaders, and why leaders need to become designers.—Richard Farson, “Management by Design,” 2000.
DESIGN
Southwest Virginia Today

WATCH NOW: Local woman launches interior design business

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A Washington County woman has launched an interior design business after posting her home makeover photos on social media. Three years ago, Jenifer Stuart and her husband Brent purchased a farmhouse at auction in Glade Spring. “It needed a lot of love and cosmetic updates,” she said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
sme.org

The U.K.’s EV Goals are Being Hurt by a Lack of Engineers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are hurrying to design and develop electric vehicles to meet evolving regulatory deadlines. The race to do so while meeting the high consumer expectations for new products is an immense challenge—exacerbated by a shortage of key engineering skills in many national workforces. The technological transformation of...
CARS
James Cliton

Do You Know Why Aluminium Foil Has a Shiny and Dull Side?

If you have a look at the two sides of aluminum foil, one side is shiny and the other side has a dull appearance. Aluminum foil is made by placing a thin layer of aluminum between sheets of another metal, such as copper or tin. The shiny side is called the "good" side, while the dull side is called the "bad" side. When manufacturers want to make a lot of aluminum foil quickly, they often put the good side out first and then put a lot of effort into putting on a high-quality finish to it. Once they finish, they take the foil off its machine and flip it over so that they can start working on what will become the bad-looking side instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy