National Merit Semifinalists Announced

National Merit Semifinalists were recognized for their academic excellence in a ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The seniors received scores on last year’s PSAT that represented the top 0.5 percent of Texas. This year, a total of 44 Westwood students earned the National Merit Semifinalist recognition. The ceremony, which took place in the small gym, was attended by counselors and administration along with the honorees. After the ceremony, breakfast was served to all of the students.