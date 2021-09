Susan Kay Closser (Gardner) was born November 11, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to Robert and Carolyn Gardner. Susie passed away on September 12, 2021 at the age of 65 in Shelbyville, Indiana after a courageous battle with cancer. Surrounded by her loved ones who will honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest and always remembering the amazing sister, wife, mom, and grandma she was.