Active-duty members of the U.S. Army are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-December. The Army announced Tuesday that all active-duty units are expected to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 while Reserve and National Guard units are expected to be fully vaccinated by June 30, 2022. The plan complies with an Aug. 24 memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all U.S. service members.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO