Dekalb County, AL

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Therapy Dog “Shadow”

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, AL – We would like to introduce Shadow, DCSO’s new therapy dog. He was born on May 17, 2021 and is a Labradoodle. He will join SRO Josh Wigley at the DeKalb County Tech School and DeKalb County Youth Services. “We named him Shadow because we hope and pray that he is a beacon of light and hope for someone during the shadows of darkness”, said Deputy Wigley. Also, Deputy Wigley says, “he is very hopeful that Shadow will be able to forma a bond with kids facing difficult circumstances and hopefully this bond will help the kids to feel more understood ands give them the confidence to face difficulties head on.”

