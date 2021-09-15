DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Therapy Dog “Shadow”

From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, AL – We would like to introduce Shadow, DCSO’s new therapy dog. He was born on May 17, 2021 and is a Labradoodle. He will join SRO Josh Wigley at the DeKalb County Tech School and DeKalb County Youth Services. “We named him Shadow because we hope and pray that he is a beacon of light and hope for someone during the shadows of darkness”, said Deputy Wigley. Also, Deputy Wigley says, “he is very hopeful that Shadow will be able to forma a bond with kids facing difficult circumstances and hopefully this bond will help the kids to feel more understood ands give them the confidence to face difficulties head on.”