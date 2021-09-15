CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dear Editor: People Kill People?

By Gerald Johnson
whitehallledger.com
 5 days ago

So, some of you still hold to the addiction induced belief that “guns don’t kill people…” That may be true in an alternate universe using alternative facts showing that people are in control, but not in this universe. In this universe people have never been in “control,” especially when it comes to guns. People do not control guns. Guns control people.

www.whitehallledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

2 people killed in shooting in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed in a shooting in Yazoo City. Media outlets report that the gunfire happened Thursday afternoon near a food store on Broadway Street. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers confirmed that two people had died, but said he could not...
YAZOO CITY, MS
bouldercityreview.com

Terrorists killed more than people

Sept. 11 changed us. And not necessarily for the better. While it has become necessary to be more aware of our surroundings in wake of the terrorist attacks 20 years ago, we also tend to look for problems where there are none. As a people, we have become more suspicious,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
whitehallledger.com

Dear Editor: Response to Gerald Johnson #1

Once again (probably not for the last time either), I feel compelled to respond to Mr. Gerald Johnson’s almost ignominious “war” on firearms. I say almost because I do not believe he means to bring shame on his obviously favored political position. Unfortunately, by claiming the “War on Terror” to be touted as America’s Longest War simply goes to show his seeming disregard for actual facts when it comes to his pet project, which, again, seems to be much stricter gun-control laws, or simply a gun ban.
WHITEHALL, MT
Powell Tribune

Of the People, For the People, By the People

Thank you, Bob Rodriguez for your Letter to the Editor on Aug. 31. I agree, we will never know the truth of the Jan. 6 “riot” or anything else that involves our government, ever again. I have been voting since the early 70s. Even back then I rarely found a...
POWELL, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
abc17news.com

8 people killed in shooting at Russian university

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, the state investigative committee said. A suspect entered the Perm State University campus “with an offensive weapon” and opened fire on Monday morning, the university said on its Telegram channel.
COLLEGES
WOWK

Multiple people stabbed, suspect killed by police

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead and multiple people stabbed near New Castle. First News was at the scene where it happened, at a sportsman’s club on Main Street in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County. Police responded to investigate a stabbing last night which led to an officer-involved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Violence#School Shooters#Guns#Firearms#Swat#American
The Independent

Gabby Petito told police her fiancé was a ‘downer’ who didn’t believe she would succeed with travel blog

Missing van life blogger Gabby Petito told police that her fiance didn’t think she could make her travel website successful and described him as a “downer” following an argument that prompted bystanders to call 911.Ms Petito was reported missing by her family on 11 September after her fiance Brian Laundrie returned from their trip alone at the beginning of the month. She was last heard from at the end of August, several weeks after having an argument with Mr Laundrie that resulted in law enforcement being called.In body cam footage shared by Utah police – who responded to a...
TRAVEL
Fox News

Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park. The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy