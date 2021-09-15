CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Guest Opinion: Mask Mandates in Our Schools

By AMY REGIER RN
whitehallledger.com
 5 days ago

The Montana Nurses Association has referred to the recent emergency rule from Montana DPHHS regarding not masking in school as “promotion of junk science.” One might be wise to use caution as well as introspection in using such a bold statement. MNA expressed frustration that the department did not cite...

www.whitehallledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Michigan school mask mandate violators are celebrating selfishness | Opinion

Future historians seeking to understand the decline of Western Civilization will want to pay close attention to what happened in public schools in southeast Michigan this week. Spurred by a delta variant that has proved more virulent and dangerous than anyone foresaw last spring, public health authorities in more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

‘Pro-life’ Catholic schools should mandate children wear masks in the classroom | Opinion

As a Catholic, as an educator, and as the wife of a diocesan faculty member who has dedicated his entire career to teaching in Catholic schools, I am deeply disappointed that the Diocese of Harrisburg has reopened schools without a mask mandate. It is the simplest, most effective, and most immediate route to stemming the new and virulent strain of Covid-19.
HARRISBURG, PA
redlakenationnews.com

Lawsuit seeks statewide mask mandate for Minnesota schools

A group of parents with students in schools that have not mandated masks has sued the state of Minnesota and Gov. Tim Walz, arguing that allowing schools to operate without mask requirements puts students at risk and violates their constitutional right to an "adequate" education. The lawsuit was filed late...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
explore venango

Pennsylvania’s Mask Mandate for Schools Starts Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Masks are now required in all Pennsylvania schools, as well as child care facilities, as the Wolf administration’s new mask mandate takes effect today. Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement last week in a reversal on previous statements about allowing school districts to make their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Masks are key to keeping kids healthy and in school

In addition to my role as chief medical officer, I am also a pediatric emergency medicine physician and father of three. Throughout this pandemic, I have gone to work trusting in our policies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep me safe from COVID-19. I was fortunate to be one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. We have been lucky that COVID has impacted children less, but I’ve seen firsthand the hardships this pandemic has wrought on kids. I’ve treated toddlers sick with complications of COVID-19 and talked with adolescents who were suicidal after a year of social isolation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WWLP 22News

Pressure to mandate masks in Vermont schools continues to grow

Some Vermont school officials called on Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday to require masks in schools and indoors in parts of the state where there is substantial or high rates of transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. Two school superintendents who spoke during a Tuesday news conference said a statewide...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Mental Health#Masking#Mna#Covid#The Montana Dphhs#Montanans
WFMJ.com

Lowellville Local Schools mandates masks for students and faculty

Lowellville Local Schools has announced on Tuesday that due to the rise in COVID-19 districts in the region and the district itself, the district will be mandating masks for all students and faculty. This order goes into effect on Thursday, Sept. 9. Superintendent, Dr. Eugene Thomas says this decision was...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Lowellville Schools mask mandate begins Thursday

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Thursday, masks are required in Lowellville schools. District officials made the announcement Tuesday evening. The requirements are for students, staff and visitors. They are trying to prevent students from having to quarantine and miss class. The district plans to revisit the policy later in September.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
New Jersey 101.5

Update on NJ case to unmask our school kids (Opinion)

As you know, we've been following the progress of the lawsuit filed against the governor, health commissioner and education commissioner to unmask school kids. NJ attorney Bruce Afran joined me on Friday morning to share that earlier this week the governor's attorney refused the request from the plaintiffs to disclose the information they used to justify Executive Order 251 which mandated schools require all kids to wear a mask all day.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
22 WSBT

Tonight parents can give their opinion on potential Fairfield mask mandate

Tonight parents at Fairfield Community Schools will have the chance to give their input on a potential mask mandate. Right now masks are optional. The board is considering moving to a mandate because of the state executive order easing quarantine requirements if a district has mandate in place. Tonight's meeting...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a year ago. RELATED: Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut Down
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy