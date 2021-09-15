Guest Opinion: Mask Mandates in Our Schools

In addition to my role as chief medical officer, I am also a pediatric emergency medicine physician and father of three. Throughout this pandemic, I have gone to work trusting in our policies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep me safe from COVID-19. I was fortunate to be one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. We have been lucky that COVID has impacted children less, but I’ve seen firsthand the hardships this pandemic has wrought on kids. I’ve treated toddlers sick with complications of COVID-19 and talked with adolescents who were suicidal after a year of social isolation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO