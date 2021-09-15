CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theresa Constance Walpole, 88, died Tuesday, September 14

 5 days ago

Theresa Constance Walpole, 88, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 14 after a brief time of suffering at her home, and in the midst of the loving care of her Church family. A Catholic nun for 29 years, Theresa taught in Catholic elementary schools in Brooklyn, New York...

Constance W. Cartmell

Constance (“Consie”) W. Cartmell died peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021, at her home in Rosewood Village, Charlottesville, Virginia. Consie was born July 9, 1925, in New York City and lived most of her life in New Jersey, first in Red Bank and then Rumson. Consie met...
Constance Ann Foster

Constance Ann Foster, 74, passed away August 26, 2021. Born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Luis Salazar and Consuelo Aranda, her family eventually settled in Chicago, Illinois. Connie attended school and worked in Chicago where she met and married Seaman Patrick M. Foster. Their union was strong for nearly 50 years.
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness

CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life.
No forgiveness for Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman

Four decades after Shining Path guerillas massacred dozens of their loved ones in the town square, residents of Santiago de Lucanamarca, a remote settlement in the Peruvian Andes, say they cannot forgive the man responsible, Abimael Guzman, who died on Saturday. In one of the worst atrocities committed by the group in its quest to overthrow the then government, Shining Path rebels armed with machetes, axes, knives and guns mowed down 69 civilians -- including 22 children -- on April 3, 1983. Some were burnt alive with kerosene, other hacked to death in a warning to other communities not to oppose the Shining Path. "This wound he left us cannot be healed," said Orfelinda Quincho, a teacher of 64 who lost nine relatives in the massacre, including her mother and a son.
Jesus Christ
The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp

A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
Women involved in New York restaurant brawl over vaccine proof say race was a factor in row

Three Black women from Texas, charged with assault after they allegedly got into a fight outside a New York City restaurant, were called racial slurs, their lawyer has claimed.The restaurant has, however, denied all allegations of racism and said that “nothing about this incident suggests race was an issue.”In a video that was shot by an onlooker and shared online last Thursday, a restaurant hostess, who is white, is seen being attacked.Security footage of the incident shows three women, who were with several other people, being ushered into the restaurant after they show proof of vaccination at the entrance.Then,...
Wisconsin Military Academy Refunds Donation Made By Senior With Dementia

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weeks after the Morning Insiders reported on Lisle man’s effort to get a Wisconsin military academy to refund a donation made by his elderly father with dementia, St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy has agreed to return all of the money. Last month, George Hillier told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas his dad had donated thousands to St. John’s, where he used to work. At the time, George said he suspected his father’s health was slipping but he didn’t know he had dementia. “He said, ‘Well son,’ and there was a pause,” Hillier said. “He said, ‘Son, that’s easy to do when...
Some faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, some faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement.Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”The Holy Eparchial Synod of the nationwide archdiocese, representing the largest share of Eastern Orthodox people in the United States, urged members to “pay heed to competent medical authorities, and to avoid the false narratives utterly unfounded in science.”“No clergy...
Queens family donates COVID-19 oxygen machines to hospitals

A family active in Queens’ Sikh community has donated three oxygen machines to New York City hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Davinder Singh and his relatives donated one Invacare 10-liter oxygen machine to The Brooklyn Hospital Center, another to the Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn and the third to Flushing Hospital in Queens, said the family and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at a press conference Sunday.
Pope offers condolences to Hurricane Ida victims in U.S

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis offered his prayers and condolences on Sunday for the victims of Hurricane Ida, which killed dozens of people in the United States. “I assure my prayers for the people of the United States who were stricken in the past days by a strong hurricane,” he said at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square.
Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
Lord Baltimore Women donate to Indian River Senior Center

The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club based in Ocean View recently donated to the Indian River Senior Center located in Millsboro. The donation consisted entirely of voluntary contributions from club members at their monthly meetings in April, May and June.
Theresa Wickerham: “Be patient and accepting”

Be patient and accepting — there is a lot of waiting that goes along with cancer, learning patience will help. Accepting your situation is the key to moving forward. Be flexible with the process. Take one day at a time. Make the most of every day. Cancer is a horrible and terrifying...
Hartford in the 1980s sets the mood for West Hartford author’s new novel ‘The Liability of Love’

Susan Schoenberger’s third novel, “The Liability of Love,” is the first one she’s set in the state she’s called home for the past three and a half decades. Hartford plays a big role in the book’ “The Liability of Love” follows some college friends, their lovers and workmates and families through a series of coming-of-age, falling-in-love, dealing-with-family and facing-the-real-world ...
Reflecting on life as a Muslim after 9/11

Sept. 11 is a day of sorrow for every American, but to me, it is also a reminder of how quickly a group of people can be demonized and isolated. I am from Jersey City, a town where Donald Trump said there were thousands of Muslims celebrating on rooftops during the 9/11 attacks. Not only […] The post Reflecting on life as a Muslim after 9/11 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Historic St. Paul Lutheran Church In Suburban Beecher Burns Down In Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in the far south suburbs burned down a historic church on Sunday. St. Paul Lutheran in Beecher caught fire around 1 p.m. Multiple fire department worked to put out the fire, but most of the building was lost. Sauk Village The church was founded in Beecher back in 1865 and was featured in the Tom Hanks film, “Road to Perdition.” No injuries were reported.  
CHICAGO, IL

