Grocery & Supermaket

Will the Kroger/Instacart deal redefine grocery shopping convenience in America?

By George Anderson
Retail Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger and Instacart are working together to launch “Kroger Delivery Now” a new virtual nationwide convenience delivery service that will deliver fresh food, household essentials, meal solutions and snacks from morning to late at night in as little as 30 minutes. Fulfillment of orders will be handled by Kroger’s grocery...

The Independent

Aldi to trial first checkout-free supermarket

Aldi is trialling its first checkout-free store to allow customers to shop at the supermarket and exit without the need to pay at a till.The discount supermarket chain said the store is in London but declined to give further details of the location of the trial site.It said shoppers will scan a smartphone app to enter the store and can then pick up their shopping and walk out the store.Technology in the stores will track the items picked up, before sending shoppers an email receipt and charging them automatically using their chosen payment method.The trial comes after Amazon opened a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Rodney Mcmullen
Instacart to Offer 30-Minute Delivery With Kroger Supermarkets

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, is expanding its partnership with The Kroger Co. to offer grocery items that can be delivered in as fast as 30 minutes. The new service being launched is called Kroger Delivery Now – powered by a virtual convenience store...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S., According to Data

We may not depend on fast food restaurants to provide the healthiest eating options, but we do bank on them for quick and easy meals on the go for those busy days when we don't have enough time for a full sit-down meal—or for those days when some fries, a spicy chicken sandwich, and fountain soda just sound too good to pass up. Even though fast food chains tend to get a bad rap, customers say some are more dependable than others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants of all kinds have undergone a whole slew of changes to keep feeding customers and help stop the spread of the virus. Curious to find out how your favorite fast food option stacks up against the rest? At Best Life, we looked at the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study to discover which fast food chain is the least trusted of them all.
RESTAURANTS
Supermarket News

Kroger joins Buy Safe America Coalition

The nation’s largest supermarket retailer, The Kroger Co., has become a member of the Buy Safe America Coalition, an interindustry group that supports initiatives to prevent organized retail crime and the sale of counterfeit and stolen goods. In announcing its new member yesterday, Washington, D.C.-based Buy Safe America said Kroger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Consumer Reports.org

Bagged Kale Recalled at Kroger and Other Grocery Stores

Kroger said Thursday it is recalling its “Kroger Kale” brand of bagged kale, produced by Baker Farms, because the greens could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The kale was sold in 1-pound bags at Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn and Huntsville, Alabama; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; central and northwest Ohio; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; and northwestern Virginia.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
progressivegrocer.com

Making Grocery Shopping With Food Allergies Easier

In an effort to make grocery shopping easier and safer for the many consumers suffering from food allergies, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has partnered with Label Insight to provide these shoppers with more transparent food product information. Label Insight, a NielsenIQ company that powers product attribute-driven growth across...
CHICAGO, IL
Best Life

The One Item You Should Buy at Costco Instead of Walmart, Experts Warn

If you're buying groceries for a large family, you know that getting your items in bulk at stores like Costco is extremely beneficial, saving you both money and time when compared to making repeated trips to the store. For those who are only buying for one or two people, purchasing items on such a massive scale doesn't always make sense, but there are still times when buying in bulk is better for you and your bank account. Read on to find out what experts say is the one item you should always buy at Costco instead of Walmart.
RETAIL
Supermarket News

Survey: Convenience drives online grocery shopping more than COVID

It’s convenience — not concern — that has spurred more grocery shoppers to go online, new research from digital payment specialist ACI Worldwide shows. In a poll of more than 2,300 U.S. consumers, 76% reported grocery shopping online for ease and convenience versus 56% saying they do so to avoid the risk of COVID-19, according to ACI, which conducted the “What Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experiences” study with its PYMNTS.com media arm. Thirty-four percent of shoppers said it’s faster to buy groceries online, and 53% indicated they had a good online experience and want to continue shopping that way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WVNT-TV

Kroger and Instacart team up to provide nationwide Kroger Delivery Now service

(WFXR) — Kroger has a new service for customers to help them get their groceries and household items in 30 minutes or less. It’s called Kroger Delivery Now. The virtual convenience store gives customers the option to choose among 25,000 items such as meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications, diapers and other items. These items are then delivered straight to your doorstep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Kroger, Instacart Launch New Service For Faster Delivery

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and online grocery platform, Instacart has launched Kroger Delivery Now, a new service powered by a virtual convenience store. The new service will provide customers the fresh groceries and household essentials in as fast as 30 minutes. "Kroger Delivery Now is a differentiated solution in the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

