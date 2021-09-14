CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Potty-trained cows? Researchers say it can be done!

By Farm Journal
foxillinois.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotty training a toddler can be quite the ordeal, but what about cows? See what researchers were able to do, in today's AgDay Minute.

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Scientists are potty-training cows in an effort to save the planet

You probably already know that cow farts and burps are bad for the planet, emitting a shocking amount of methane with each passing flatulence. Well, guess what? Cow pee is also hurting the planet for similar reasons, and cows pee a lot. One way to address this problem is, apparently, to potty train the cows to use a toilet that can treat the urine so it does less damage.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Believe It or Not! Scientists Actually Potty Trained Cows

Random cow urine is a problem in Europe, and a New Zealand study released this week has figured how to solve that with potty training. In what started as a half-joking question on a radio talk show, a group of scientists published a study on livestock waste according to the journal Current Biology.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Potty training cows to use a ‘MooLoo’ could save the planet

Potty training cows to use a bovine lavatory could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, scientists have claimed. Researchers tried to potty train 16 calves using a “MooLoo” contraption of their own design. They successfully taught 11 of them to regularly use a latrine which captures their waste and disposes of it before it turns into nitrous oxide, the third most important greenhouse gas behind methane and carbon dioxide.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Toddler#Potty Training
Cosmos

The new solution to climate change: Potty-training cows

Cows contribute massively greenhouse gases they produce. We’re not talking hot air here. It’s the No1 and No2s. Which is why potty training can be part of the solution. On farms, cows graze freely, but that also means they poo and pee freely too. Unfortunately, this waste often contaminates the soil and waterways.
ANIMALS
Wicked Local

THE ADDICTED GARDENER: Potty training cows is no joke

Have you read about the MooLoo this past week? It is a latrine for cows. How does that relate to gardening, you ask? Agricultural pollution is an environmental problem and I believe that anything that has to do with the environment is relative. At first glance, potty training cows might...
ANIMALS
Inhabitat.com

Potty-trained cows: A new approach to reduce emissions

In a recent study, scientists “potty-trained” cows in an attempt to reduce the animals’ greenhouse gas emissions. The study, published in Current Biology, included 16 calves trained to defecate in one spot. After several weeks of training, 11 out of 16 calves successfully learned to use the spot. Researchers suggested the calves that didn’t pick up the habit may just need more training to master the process.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Alliance Review

Chris Schillig: If we can potty train cows, should we still eat them?

In a week dominated by other news, readers are forgiven if they missed the bombshell that cows can be toilet trained. Animal behavioral scientists in New Zealand managed this feat by managing the cows’ feet. An Associated Press story documents the way researchers enticed cows to enter a “MooLoo,” a special gated area where they then peed. (The cows, not the researchers.)
Fast Company

Potty training cows could help reduce their pee-related pollution

Livestock farmers are faced with a trade-off known as the “climate killer conundrum”: On larger farms, which are more humane for animal rearing, greenhouse gas emissions are often higher. More space to roam means more space for cattle to urinate, much of which goes uncollected. And when the ammonia in that waste mixes with soil, it’s released into the air as nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas.
AGRICULTURE
Science Friday

Scientists Potty Train Cows To Lower Greenhouse Gasses

Scientists have known it for a long time: Cattle are a major source of nitrogen emissions, contributing to the global warming crisis. Alternatives have been tossed around for years: from eating less meat to feeding cows seaweed. Now, a new study out of Germany and New Zealand has a more outside-the-box solution: potty-training calves.
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Cows have been potty-trained to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Young cows have learned to urinate in a dedicated “latrine” that whisks the waste away before it can pollute waterways or trigger the release of harmful gases. Nitrates from livestock urine can contaminate groundwater, potentially threatening human health. What’s more, nitrous oxide that arises when livestock urine and faeces mix can cause respiratory problems and contribute to global warming.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Toilet-Training Cows Is A Win For The Planet – And The Cows

Cow excretions can be almost as much of a problem as their metaphorical counterpart, with free-living cows' waste contaminating soil and waterways while waste from cows cooped up in barns can combine to create ammonia, which contributes to greenhouse gases. However, some animal psychologists think they can limit the harm with a little toilet training.
ANIMALS
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

More And More Humans Are Growing an Extra Artery, Showing We're Still Evolving

Picturing how our species might appear in the far future often invites wild speculation over stand-out features such as height, brain size, and skin complexion. Yet subtle shifts in our anatomy today demonstrate how unpredictable evolution can be. Take something as mundane as an extra blood vessel in our arms, which going by current trends could be common place within just a few generations. An artery that temporarily runs down the center of our forearms while we're still in the womb isn't vanishing as often as it used to, according to researchers from Flinders University and the University of Adelaide in Australia. That means there...
SCIENCE
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy