Guest Opinion Response: Distortion of Our News
A few years ago, I heard a comment on the radio which made a strong impression on me. A member of the Heritage Foundation, a well-known and respected conservative organization, was being interviewed by a reporter for the New York Times. The member was constantly criticizing the New York Times for biased and untrue reporting; the reporter stating the opposite, that their content was carefully vetted. The reporter asked why he continuously criticized the New York Times for untrue reporting. Simple, he replied, it isn't that you directly lie but it's the stories you choose to report.
