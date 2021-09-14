Men’s Soccer Enters National Top 25 Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United Soccer Coaches released their first regular-season NCAA Division III Top 25 Poll on Tuesday, with Carthage coming in at No. 22 in the country. The Firebirds have gotten off to a 3-1-1 start to the 2021 campaign, picking up their first two wins during the "Battle on the Border" tournament, defeating Hardin-Simmons 1-0 before taking down St. Norbert 4-0. This past weekend, Carthage traveled to Michigan for a pair of road games, where they met No. 3 Calvin College in Grand Rapids, defeating them in a huge 1-0 match. The last time the program toppled a top-five opponent came in 2018, when they defeated No. 2 Chicago 1-0. The Carthage men's soccer team last earned votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll on November 6, 2018, after winning the CCIW tournament, and most recently earned a spot in the top-25 on September 12, 2017 when they ranked 18th in the nation.