Federal Relief Act Offers Funding for Bemidji State University Students
Through the American Rescue Plan Act, a third round of financial assistance is available for Bemidji State University students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021, the U.S. Department of Education announced that ARP funding is available for institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ARP appropriated $164,042,000 to the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, with $4,585,381 allocated to Bemidji State.www.bemidjistate.edu
