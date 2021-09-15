CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Federal Relief Act Offers Funding for Bemidji State University Students

bemidjistate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the American Rescue Plan Act, a third round of financial assistance is available for Bemidji State University students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021, the U.S. Department of Education announced that ARP funding is available for institutions of higher education to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ARP appropriated $164,042,000 to the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, with $4,585,381 allocated to Bemidji State.

www.bemidjistate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

University of Utah offering weekly COVID-19 tests to families of students and employees

University of Utah freshman Daniel Wray swabs his nostril as he takes a rapid COVID-19 test at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20, 2020. The U. is offering free, weekly asymptomatic testing to immediate family and household members of university staff, students and faculty. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is offering free, weekly asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to immediate family and household members of university staff, students and faculty.
UTAH STATE
Auburn Plainsman

University receives additional $20.5 million for emergency student funding

Samford Hall at Auburn University on Aug. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn University received an additional $20.5 million in federal emergency student funding, according to a University email on Tuesday. The funds, sent from the U.S. Department of Education, are meant to address COVID-19-related expenses. The funds are the...
AUBURN, AL
Eyewitness News

Ledyard students following state, federal guidance

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Ledyard Public Schools students headed back to school last week. Superintendent Jason Hartling spoke with Channel 3 on Tuesday morning about how it's been going. Hartling said the district has been following guidance from the state Department of Education and the federal government in terms of...
LEDYARD, CT
bizjournals

UMSL to award $10.8M in federal pandemic relief grants to needy students

The University of Missouri-St. Louis said Thursday it will award $10.8 million this school year to students facing financial difficulties related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The emergency federally funded grants help students dealing with food or housing insecurity, medical expenses, childcare or lack of access to technology or other...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Bemidji, MN
Education
Yale Daily News

Yale declines majority of federal COVID-19 relief funding

Yale has passed up a total of $28.9 million in government COVID-19 relief funds over the last year, accepting just $4.7 million, which it allocated among students with high financial need. The aid — granted by the Department of Education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF —...
COLLEGES
northcentralpa.com

Federal COVD-19 assistance granted to all students of Bloomsburg University

Bloomsburg, Pa. -- COVID-19 financial assistance continues into the 2021 college season. All enrolled students of Bloomsburg University will receive assistance, but the amount varies. Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is set to receive $10.7 million in federal funding in the form of block grants and special conditions awards. The funding...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
raynetoday.com

UL Lafayette raising fund for student emergency relief in Ida’s aftermath

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in partnership with the UL Lafayette Alumni Association, is seeking community support to offer financial assistance to students directly affected by Hurricane Ida. Donations to the Student Emergency Fund will enable the University to help students who cannot meet urgent and immediate expenses in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wdnonline.com

Southwestern Oklahoma State University students

Southwestern Oklahoma State University students, front row from left, Tiffany Davies of Colorado, Nick Davis of Weatherford and Jessica Holland of Lahoma are recipients of Masonic Scholarships. Making the presentation from Western Star Lodge are, back row, David Altland, Dale Crowder and Tom Crowder. The scholarships are $1,500 per semester per student, which is equal to about $2,300 in today’s money. This picture was taken from the September 13, 2001, edition of the Weatherford Daily News.
WEATHERFORD, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bemidji State University#International Students#Student Accounts#Senate Leadership#Arp#Bsu Student Senate#Federal Pell Grants#Daca#Coronavirus Aid Relief#Ntc
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State's University Museums offer students opportunities to improve visual literacy

Iowa State’s University Museums have long had a presence on campus, not only to add to the beautification of campus but to bring a new mode of literacy to students. The University Museums offer Visual Literacy programs and courses integrated into some courses at Iowa State to teach students the skills to come up with interpretations based on visual observation.
IOWA STATE
utm.edu

University Outreach offers free ACT workshops for teachers

The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach will provide free ACT workshops over Zoom for Tennessee teachers throughout the fall semester. Each two-hour Zoom session teaches educators how to access and understand their school’s ACT data, what resources are available to them, how to connect lessons to ACT standards, as well as strategies to help students study for the test, prepare for potential challenges and efficiently work through test questions. Teachers can also receive one Professional Development Point (PDP) for attending a session. The workshops are sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The 74

Why Community Colleges Are Using Their COVID Relief Funds to Erase Student Debt

Community colleges across the country are leveraging federal coronavirus relief dollars to forgive student debt accrued during the pandemic, a move some administrators hope will stanch continuing enrollment declines at the two-year institutions. The money, available through both the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the more recent American Rescue Plan Act, allows […]
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
tnhdigital.com

UNH Educational Talent Search receives federal funding, continues to support first-generation and low-income students across the state

The University of New Hampshire’s (UNH) Educational Talent Search (ETS) received a $3.2 million grant to provide support to low-income and first-generation students in New Hampshire high schools and middle schools. ETS aims to promote equity and education for all. It was created in the 1960s as part of President...
COLLEGES
bemidjistate.edu

New Bemidji State Grant Program Supports Indigenous Representation in Psychology

The Bemidji State University Department of Psychology recently received a one-year, $9,981 Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Educational Innovations Grant to launch a scholarship program for Indigenous students studying psychology. With a pilot cohort of six students, the Indigenous Students in Psychology Training (InPsyT, pronounced like “insight”) program will train...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State receives grant to fund InPsyT student scholarships

With a pilot cohort of six students, the Indigenous Students in Psychology Training (InPsyT, pronounced like “insight”) program will prepare American Indian students for careers in psychology through mentorships with Indigenous psychologists and mental health professionals. In addition to receiving a $500 scholarship, cohort members will explore psychology and behavioral...
BEMIDJI, MN
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Universities Request Increase in State Funding

The Board of Regents Thursday approved a funding request from the state of nearly 639 million dollars ($638.6). The plan would give a seven million dollar increase to Iowa State University, and four million each to the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa. The three state university presidents touched on the need for funding in their regular remarks to the board. I-S-U president Wendy Wintersteen opened the remarks.
IOWA STATE
Valley News

Local students admitted as first-year students at Utah State University

LOGAN, UT – Utah State University welcomed more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester. Emily Phillips and Blake Abshire from Murrieta will both attend USU at the Main campus. Temecula residents Elia Migao, Enoka Migao, Halle Carlton, Grant Florez, Jordyn Mackay, Kyle Peterson and Michael Richters will also attend USU at the USU Main campus. “We are thrilled to welcome these students to the Aggie family,” President Noelle E. Cockett said. “The energy, talents, and enthusiasm this new cohort will bring to our campuses is greatly appreciated. We look forward to seeing what the class of 2025 will accomplish and cannot wait to be a part of their academic growth and success.” Since its founding in 1888, Utah State Uni.
UTAH STATE
The 74

From Tutors to ‘Competency-Based’ Tests: States Prioritize School Relief Funds

The Department of Education finally approved North Carolina’s plan to spend federal COVID-19 funds for schools on Monday. The state received its initial $2.4 billion allotment from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund in March. Monday’s decision means the state will receive an additional $1.2 billion. The majority of this […]
EDUCATION
FloridaDaily

FAMU Using $41.5 Million in Federal Funds to Help Students With Tuition

Florida A&M University (FAMU) students will get $41.5 million in tuition and fee assistance during the 2021-2022 school year. FAMU President Larry Robinson announced additional assistance for students as part of the kick-off activities for the new school year. The announcement brings to more than $57 million the amount the University will pass on to students for debt relief and tuition assistance thanks to money received from the federal CARES Act.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy