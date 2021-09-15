Rite Aid is going remote-first with its corporate workforce
A lot has changed about the nature of work and what is required to successfully run businesses since the pandemic took hold. New evidence of these shifts is the announcement yesterday by Rite Aid that it is taking a remote-first approach when it comes to corporate associates. To support the workers, Rite Aid is building a network of collaboration centers in markets where the drugstore chain operates to meet and collaborate in-person as needed.www.retailwire.com
