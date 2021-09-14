Friday Night Lights

As has been tradition for decades, the 7th and 8th grade Logger Football team was on deck to fire up their chainsaws. and the energy at Logger Stadium this past Friday night, September 3 in Libby as the Varsity Logger players took to the field for their first home game of the season—taking down the Ronan Chiefs 37-6.Coach Doug DeShazer couldn’t be more excited about the forty-eight young athletes who have come out to play football for Libby Middle School this year. “It’s the most we have had in this age group for years. And I believe this program and the 5th-6th grade program are definitely contributing factors of our successful High School team.”“It takes a lot of work and I am thankful for all the help from the school, especially from Nik Rewerts and Jim Germany who have been great at facilitating the team. Also, we are very lucky to have some wonderful coaches – Josh Erickson, Jason Sunell, and John Leary,” DeShazer went on to share. The Junior.

