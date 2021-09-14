CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Lights

Cover picture for the articleSchool spirit is in abundance at Sam Parker Field. TRIBUNE PHOTOS / MIRANDA OGLESBY. Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.

Houston Chronicle

An Unprecedented Look at the High-School Football Team That Inspired "Friday Night Lights"

An Unprecedented Look at the High-School Football Team That Inspired “Friday Night Lights”. Nearly two decades before America met Coach Taylor, Tyra Collette and Tim Riggins thanks to a TV series on NBC, author Buzz Bissinger shone a spotlight on the world of Texas high school football in Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream. The photography for the book, which chronicles the 1988 season of the Permian High School Panthers football team in Odessa, Texas, was shot by Robert Clark, then in his early 20s.
ODESSA, TX
montanian.com

7th and 8th grade Logger athletes fire up the crowds as Libby Loggers take center field under Friday Night Lights

As has been tradition for decades, the 7th and 8th grade Logger Football team was on deck to fire up their chainsaws. and the energy at Logger Stadium this past Friday night, September 3 in Libby as the Varsity Logger players took to the field for their first home game of the season—taking down the Ronan Chiefs 37-6.Coach Doug DeShazer couldn’t be more excited about the forty-eight young athletes who have come out to play football for Libby Middle School this year. “It’s the most we have had in this age group for years. And I believe this program and the 5th-6th grade program are definitely contributing factors of our successful High School team.”“It takes a lot of work and I am thankful for all the help from the school, especially from Nik Rewerts and Jim Germany who have been great at facilitating the team. Also, we are very lucky to have some wonderful coaches – Josh Erickson, Jason Sunell, and John Leary,” DeShazer went on to share. The Junior.
LIBBY, MT
lynnwoodtoday.com

Playtime: Family friendly Friday night lights, beginner hockey, Irish dancing

My first experience with “Friday Night Lights” as an adult was in 2006. It was a week of record-low temperatures while I was around 39 weeks pregnant. With little to no awareness of the goings on at Edmonds Stadium, I had just been admitted to what was then Stevens Hospital to have my first baby. During my pitocin-fueled contractions I was doing my best to find a “focal point,” a suggestion made in my birthing class (though I maintain I use the breathing taught in that class more in parenting and life than I did that night) to manage the pain as I awaited my epidural. Being that I didn’t have something as a focal point – Lamaze.org suggests pictures of loved ones or your favorite beach or “whatever brings you peace and happiness when you gaze at it” — I used the lights at Edmonds Stadium.
EDMONDS, WA
Summit Daily News

Summit girls rugby sweeps Monarch under Friday night lights

It was the Summit High School rugby program’s turn at Friday night lights on Sept. 17 in Breckenridge. The Tigers’ top side didn’t disappoint in three victories over visiting Monarch. The Tigers defeated the Coyotes 26-7, 33-5 and 38-14 in three 7s games to push their record to 7-0 on...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Outsider.com

We Need a ‘Friday Night Lights’ Style Show Based on This Unbelievable High School Football Comeback: VIDEO

After last night’s slate of high school football games, we need to see a Friday Night Lights-style show based on Hamilton High School out of Arizona. There’s a reason why football is considered one of the best sports in the world. It’s the ultimate team sport, and it takes all 11 on every play to make things happen. And on Friday night, we got the perfect example of seeing a team that had each other’s backs. The football team for Hamilton High School battled until the very end and mounted a comeback for the ages.
HIGH SCHOOL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 9-6: Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week matchup and final day of Intercity Soccer Tourney

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- The poll for our Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week is open on our website as a pair of Mid-Illini showdowns go head-to-head. You can choose either a meeting of defending conference co-champion Dunlap and undefeated Pekin or a conference rivalry matchup that sees Morton visit Canton. You can find that poll here.
CANTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Dunlap vs. Pekin: Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Our Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week will take us to Pekin for a Mid-Illini conference opener between the Dragons and Dunlap. Dunlap is 1-1 on the season and are coming off winning a share of the conference championship this spring. The Eagles may have faltered at the hands of Rock Island last week, but Pekin knows that they're still going to get one heck of a fight from Dunlap and their physical, tough-nosed running game.
DUNLAP, IL
huntingdondailynews.com

Friday Night Lights: Gracie Ball

Parents: Gina Miller (mom), Charlie Ball (dad), Tammy and Chuck Ball (grandparents) Extracurriculars: Student council, Aevidum, captain of powderpuff. Best thing about cheer: Building a family and getting to make memories with an amazing group of girls!. Most challenging part: Definitely stunting, it puts a lot of physical stress on...
TYRONE, PA

