Henson Efron is pleased to congratulate Joseph (Joe) Dixon, Jr. on celebrating 50 years with the firm. Joe is a leading provider of commercial litigation ADR services with an impressive track record as a mediator, arbitrator, and special master in state and federal courts. In 2021, he was honored in the practice area of mediation by Best Lawyers® as the “Lawyer of the Year.” Additionally, he has been selected as a Super Lawyer® since 1998.