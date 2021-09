CANYON, Texas (KCIT/KAMR)- West Texas A&M University’s soccer programs absolutely destroyed their opponents on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pitch in Canyon. The Men’s team started the day at 1 oh’ clock against #25 Northeastern State. The Buffs did fall behind early, after a corner kick lead to a header goal to put the Riverhawks up 1-0, but it was all Buffs following that as they went on to crush those Riverhawks, 5-1.

CANYON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO