We Adore Our Pumpkin Spice Candles. But is it True They’re Actually Toxic?

Pumpkin spice — also known as pumpkin pie spice — is actually a combination of spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Here are five delicious recipes from TikTok that will help you pumpkin spice up your life! . 1. Pumpkin spice syrup. To make it, simply whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, pumpkin puree, water, and pumpkin spice, then cook the mixture on medium heat until it boils. 2. Pumpkin spice macarons. mix powdered sugar, almond flour, and pumpkin spice and set aside. Then, whisk 3 egg whites rapidly, gradually adding sugar and orange food coloring. Once the egg whites form stiff peaks, slowly fold in the dry mixture. After baking the mixture, fill the macarons with a mixture of butter, powdered sugar, pumpkin spice, espresso powder, and vanilla. 3. Pumpkin spice baked oats. simply blend oats, eggs, vanilla, milk, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and baking powder, then bake. Next, top the baked oats with maple syrup and cinnamon. The finished oats should have a consistency similar to cake!. 4. Pumpkin spice buns. start by making a pumpkin-infused dough by adding pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice to a dough mixture. While the dough rises, make the bun filling by combining pumpkin puree, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin spice. Then, roll out the dough, add the filling, shape the dough into buns, and bake!. 5. Pumpkin spice breakfast cookies. mix oats, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Then, blend bananas, pumpkin puree, applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla. Combine the fruits and oats, mix in your choice of chocolate chips or dried fruits, then bake for 20 minutes.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO