Remembering and honoring

The American Legion, VFW, Atmore Fire Department and Atmore Police Department held a remembrance and flag retirement ceremony Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Moments of silence were observed for the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan on August 26, and for the 9/11 victims, as well as those currently in Afghanistan. Bethany Presley blew Taps. Members of the flag folding team are shown, counterclockwise, from back left, Mike Hanks (Legion), Daniel White (AFD), Ryan James (APD), Jacob Maholovich (APD), Brandan Barber (AFD), Harold Madison (Legion and VFW).