Thompson Falls volleyball dumps Deer Lodge

If you like points scored no matter what the sport, the volleyball match between the Thompson Falls Lady Hawks and the Deer Lodge Wardens was right up your alley.

Thompson Falls, behind a huge game from newcomer Avery Burgess, won the match 3-1, but not before being stretched to the limit in a fourth set equivalent of a multiple extra inning baseball game.

Thompson Falls took the first set in a hard-fought battle that was a sign of things to come for the match as a whole. The Lady Hawks emerged from the set one skirmish with a 25-21 win and a 1-0 match lead.

They would mirror that score in set number two and eventually grab a 25-21 game two win and a 2-0 match lead that looked like they were in complete control.

But the Lady Wardens were far from done for the day.

Deer Lodge came roaring back in the third set for a relatively easy 25-15 win that pulled them within one set of a match tie at 2-1 in Thompson Falls’ favor.

The fourth set would highlight the evenly matched teams involved and show both have lots of strength in the long run that is the season ahead.

After numerous ties and lead changes, Thompson Falls emerged with a 34-32 win to secure the match victory at three sets to one.

Burgess, the tall and talented junior who transferred this summer to Thompson Falls from just up Highway 200 in Noxon where she was a standout athlete in both her freshman and sophomore years, had a team high nine kills to go with her team leading 10 digs during the match.

Teammates Scarlett Schwindt and Ellie Baxter also reached double figures statistic wise with 10 and 11 assists respectively.

Deer Lodge, meanwhile got an eye-popping 34 assists from Mary Hansen and a match high 15 kills from Skyla Pierson to pace the Wardens’ effort.

Later on Saturday, Thompson Falls traveled south of Deer Lodge for a match with Anaconda, unbeaten so far this year. No details were available but TFalls athletic director Jake Mickelson said Thompson Falls lost three sets to one.

Next on the schedule for the Lady Hawks (2-2) is a pair of home games starting this Thursday against Eureka followed by an encounter with Charlo this Saturday evening.