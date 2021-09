Nothing says fall quite like cider. And nothing warms you up during those crisp Autumn nights quite like bourbon. Now you can have both, all in one bottle. 1911 Cider Donut Bourbon is coming to a liquor store shelf near you. The new creation comes from Beak and Skiff in Layfayette, New York, and is perfect for on-the-rocks, smooth spirit, donut-loving enthusiasts. "We just cannot get enough of all things cider donut, that we made it into a Bourbon."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO