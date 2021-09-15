CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Wayne King, newborn infant

Cover picture for the articleDevin Wayne King, newborn infant, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh. He is survived by his parents, April Suzanne (Kippenbrock) and Justin Matthew King of Huntingburg; his twin brother, Luca Devin-Allen King; grandparents, Andrew & Martha King of Huntingburg and Mark & Karen Kippenbrock of Dale; and great-grandparents, Wayne & Coleen King of Huntingburg, Beatriz Ferreira of Saint Charles, Illinois, and Ronald & Shirley Giesler of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Gilberto Ferreira, and Reynold & Helen Kippenbrock.

