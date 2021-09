Fashion Week 2021 for Pokémon Go brings with it Furfrou, the poodle Pokémon, and it comes with numerous forms that you’ll be able to find in the game. You can change your Furfrou to any available form by merely transforming it, but the change costs 25 Furfrou candy and 10,000 Stardust. If you’d rather capture any of the other forms out in the wild, they’re going to be appearing in various locations all over the world in the wild. When you’re in a certain part of the world, certain Furfrou forms will be available.

