Old log cabin located on Highway 64, in Cross Country, Arkansas.Virginia Watkins. Taste the flavor of the frontier with green pea porridge with ham steak. Grandma's old-fashioned recipe used a pound of dried green peas and a pound of yellow split peas each. If my guesstimate is right, that would be about four cans of each, equaling eight cans of peas in total. That's way too many peas for my liking. So, I revised the original recipe a tiny bit using canned green sweet peas and halved the recipe.

9 DAYS AGO