Rangers check SWAT vehicle
On Wednesday September 1, Sergeant Christopher Corbitt of the Atmore Police Department brought the SWAT vehicle to Atmore First Assembly of God for the Royal Rangers of Outpost 63 to check out. The boys were awestruck at the vehicle and all came away very impressed. Rangers are shown, from left, front, Ace Etheridge, River Lassitter, Liam Morales, Rhett Minchew, Brantley Bius, Zack Hetrick and Mason Taylor; back, Bryen Bius, Issac Davis, Canaan Davis, Easton Norton, Logan Diller, Rett Parish and Mason Berry.atmorenews.com
