Cullman will be hosting the final 2nd Fridays of the year this week, making this the last chance to catch the after-hours shopping, live music and other activities until 2022. The event takes place along 1st Avenue NE, which will be shut down for the street to be filled with food trucks, vendor tents and other attractions through the Warehouse District. The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association will be continuing the fun with rides and other attractions on the other side of U.S. 278.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO